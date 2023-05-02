Florence Pugh Debuts Must-See Buzzcut Hairstyle at Met Gala 2023

Watch : 25 Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks of All Time

Florence Pugh, is that you?

The A Good Person actress stepped onto the Met Gala 2023 red carpet with a buzzcut hairstyle. For fashion's biggest night, held May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Pugh paired her hair transformation with a Valentino gown. (See every star on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet here.)

The 27-year-old, who is the latest face of the Valentino brand, is rumored to have shaved her head for her upcoming role in the movie We Live in Time, which she's currently filming alongside actor Andrew Garfield.

It was just days ago, at Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store reopening in NYC April 27, that Pugh was sporting blunt bangs and a chic bob on the red carpet. However, it now appears to have been a wig concealing her buzzcut.