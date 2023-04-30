Ariana Madix Appears to React to Joke About Tom Sandoval at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Watch : Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval: EVERYTHING That Happened After the Split

Scandoval has made it to the White House.

While performing his comedy set at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, host Roy Wood Jr. referenced Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and the cheating scandal involving him that erupted followed news of his breakup from Ariana Madix—who sat in the audience at the April 29 event.

The comedian, a Daily Show correspondent, prefaced his joke by talking about Tucker Carlson's recent exit from Fox News. "Scandals have been devouring careers this year," Roy said. "Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from Vanderpump Rules."

In an NBC News video, Ariana is seen laughing while covering her mouth in a shot shown immediately after the comedian told the joke to the audience, which also included her and Tom's co-stars Lala Kent and Lisa Vanderpump. The trio attended the event as guests of The Daily Mail. And of course, U.S. President Joe Biden was also in attendance.

The event marked Ariana's first red carpet event since late February. Her and Tom's split was made public March 3. Amid the breakup news, rumors that he had a months-long affair with fellow Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss surfaced.