Ariana Madix Makes Glam Red Carpet Return at White House Correspondents' Dinner After Tom Sandoval Split

Raise your glasses high, because Ariana Madix has made a very special red carpet return.

The Vanderpump Rules star stepped out in Washington, D.C. for the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in a show-stopping attire. For the April 29 occasion, Ariana donned a white, strapless gown paired with a matching cape made from sheer polka-dot pattern fabric.

Ariana attended the event alongside VPR co-stars Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent, who also wowed in incredible looks. On Lala's end, the 32-year-old wore a strapless, floral gown by Zac Posen. As for Lisa? She turned heads in a black, strapless dress paired with a shimmering, gold cape.

The gathering marked Ariana's first red carpet since she attended the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles. A little more than one week after that outing, news broke on March 3 that Ariana and Tom Sandoval had split after nine years together due to his months-long affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss.