Ariana Madix Makes Glam Red Carpet Return at White House Correspondents' Dinner After Tom Sandoval Split

Raise your glasses high, because Ariana Madix has made a very special red carpet return.
The Vanderpump Rules star stepped out in Washington, D.C. for the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in a show-stopping attire. For the April 29 occasion, Ariana donned a white, strapless gown paired with a matching cape made from sheer polka-dot pattern fabric.
Ariana attended the event alongside VPR co-stars Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent, who also wowed in incredible looks. On Lala's end, the 32-year-old wore a strapless, floral gown by Zac Posen. As for Lisa? She turned heads in a black, strapless dress paired with a shimmering, gold cape.
The gathering marked Ariana's first red carpet since she attended the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party on Feb. 22 in Los Angeles. A little more than one week after that outing, news broke on March 3 that Ariana and Tom Sandoval had split after nine years together due to his months-long affair with their co-star Raquel Leviss.
Ariana, Tom and Raquel have since broken their silence about the matter. Tom wrote on Instagram March 7, "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana."
The following day, Raquel took to Instagram with her own public apology, writing, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
Following their words, Ariana broke her silence on March 16 by penning a message on her healing journey post-split.
"I am so f--king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me," the 37-year-old wrote on Instagram. "What doesn't kill me better run."
Tom later came forward with more details of the alleged timeline. On the April 11 episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Tom said that he had already broken up with Ariana two weeks before his affair made headlines.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, Ariana was seen making out with fitness coach Daniel Wai during weekend one of Coachella 2023. That same weekend, she gave a status check on how she is doing. As seen in an April 14 TikTok on Farai Bennett's profile, when asked how she was feeling, Ariana declared, "Amazing!"
Fast forward to now and Ariana looked amazing at the White House Correspondents' Dinner—and she wasn't the only one to make a style statement. To see other celebrities at the April 29 event, keep reading...
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)