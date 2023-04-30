Kendall Jenner Rocks a Daring Look on Night Out With Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted on another outing together, more than two months after they first sparked romance rumors. See photos from their night out.

Kendall JennerBad Bunny
Spotted: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny on a night out in the big city.

New York, that is. The Kardashians star and the rapper were photographed leaving celeb-favorite Italian restaurant Carbone in Manhattan and getting into the back seat of an SUV together April 29, more than two months after they first sparked romance rumors.

For their latest outing, Kendall showcased a daring style—she wore a black top and a Blumarine fall-winter 2023 shearling-trimmed micro mini skirt, paired with matching buckled knee-high boots. The model flashed an enormous smile as she was photographed at the restaurant, and later shared pics of herself modeling her outfit on her Instagram Stories. Bad Bunny wore a yellow and black jacket over a black shirt and matching pants on their night out.

Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February when they were spotted out to dinner with Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif.

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

In March, Kendall and the rapper fueled more dating speculation when they were spotted leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars 2023 after-party together and after the music artist and fellow rapper Eladio Carrión released their single "Coco Chanel," which contains lyrics that appear to diss the model's ex Devin Booker.

Earlier this month, Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted riding a horse together at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Ranch in California, near where her family lives. She later supported him as he performed at Coachella. Last week, Kendall and Bad Bunny attended Tyler the Creator's concert in Los Angeles and left together.

