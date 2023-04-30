Our Favorite Viral TikTok Products That Are Actually Worth the Buy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for some shopping inspo, take a scroll through TikTok. The social media platform is overflowing with tons of genius products that you'll be wondering how you lived without. Since there are so many product recommendations on TikTok, we rounded up just a few viral ones that we love. Whether your FYP is flooded with makeup tutorials, book recommendations, home decorating inspo and more, there's a product for everyone in this roundup.
With problem-solving items to some stylish, affordable clothing and accessories, TikTok is always giving rise to some amazing products. Read on to shop all of TikTok's most loved and adored products that are actually well worth the hype.
OTPEIR Personal Size Blender
This portable blender is perfect if you're always on the go, whether you're working in an office or a busy college student. Plus, it looks so cute! One Amazon review raves, "I really love this blendie cup! It's super convenient and hassle free. Just a little fyi the blender won't work unless the cup is screwed on the way it should be!"
MEIRUBY Lighter
This portable electric lighter is perfect for lighting candles or taking along to camping trips. It's wind and splash-proof, and can be used 600 times following a single charge. With over 12,000 positive reviews, the $9 lighter is well worth a try, and has TikTok's stamp of approval.
CRUNCHCUP A Portable Cereal Cup
Get your cereal fix on the go with this portable cereal cup that requires no spoons or bowls. Whether you're a cereal fanatic or find yourself running late in the mornings, this will become your on-the-go bestie.
One reviewer gushes, "I am a certified cereal junkie and this cup has changed my life! I can hit the snooze two more times instead of getting out of bed to eat breakfast- I just fill my crunch cup up and eat it while driving. IM OBSESSED!!!!!!"
BRONAX Cloud Slippers for Women and Men
TikTok loves these cloud slippers and you will, too! They're perfect to wear around in the house. One Amazon review says, "I always struggle to find comfortable slippers and I could never find the right one until I decided to give this a try. It feels like a cloud cushion and it lowkey helps with my posture since I enjoy standing/walking around with it. I only use these around the house, but it is still in amazing shape after 2-3 months."
blonbar Bedside Lamp Qi Wireless Charger
Get your nightstand or desk organized with this super sleek wireless charger and lamp. The multi-use gadget is the perfect space-saving find that will look great in any space.
Out of hundreds of reviews, one gushes, "Wish I had bought this a long time ago. It's nice to have a clock, phone charger and lamp combo. Space saving for sure. Clock numbers are easy to read. Charger works great. Lamp is the perfect amount of brightness."
Lunar Sol - Disco Ball Planter
Amp up your space with this disco ball planter. Whether you're a certified plant parent or not, this unique planter will add an eye-catching, glittering touch to your home.
StoveShelf 30-inch Length White Magnetic Shelf for Kitchen Stove
This magnetic shelf will add some extra storage space and organization to your kitchen. Simply attach the magnetic shelf to your kitchen stove, and there you have it. You can use the sleek looking shelf to organize spices, kitchen tools and more.
Scrub Daddy Color Sponge
Scrub away just about any stain on any surface with the Scrub Daddy sponges.
The scratch-free, ergonomic and odor resistant sponges have over 55,000 positive Amazon reviews, one reviewer raving, "I'm really surprised to be writing this. I bought a pack of scrub daddy sponges a few months ago as a joke. I heard my kids laughing about them and thought it would make them laugh when doing chores. It turns out they're actually great sponges. They really work the way they say. Cold water makes it more abrasive which is great for scrubbing and in hot water they go soft for cleaning. It's genius. Even the eye and mouth holes have a real practical use for cleaning knives safely. They last a long time too. They don't stink or fall apart like other sponges. I'll definitely be buying more of these."
Cleaning Gel for Car
This cleaning gel works on so many different surfaces, whether that's the interior of your car, keyboard, laptop, camera and more. It has over 66,000 reviews on Amazon and so many tutorials on TikTok. One review shares, "What a great idea to have this dust cleaning gel for those hard-to-reach places. It comes in a small plastic container in which to store it so that it doesn't dry up. It doesn't smell funny like some other gels do."
Stardrops - The Pink Stuff - The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste
While there are a ton of cleaning products that promise to deliver miraculous results, sometimes they don't exactly deliver. But this $6 tub of cleaning paste from Amazon might just be the miracle cleaner you've always been searching for. Just check out the 172,000+ 5-star reviews!
Balkwan Sunset Lamp
LED light strips are so last year. If you want to create a space with a similar ambiance, this sunset lamp is the product you've been looking for. TikTok can't get enough of the immersive projector light, either.
While you're shopping on Amazon, check out this stunning maxi dress with thousands of 5-star reviews.