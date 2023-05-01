Going to a Big Event? How to Get Red Carpet Ready on a Budget

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Just because you don't have a glam squad to style you with professional hair and makeup, it doesn't mean you can't look and feel like a celebrity in your own right. Of course, having an expert on hand definitely helps, but if you want to get ready on your own, there are some game-changing products that will make you feel all set for a red carpet.
Don't let your makeup melt away throughout the night. Make sure you spritz this setting spray to lock in your look. If your skin is a bit puffy and you're longing for a more sculpted look, you need to try out my go-to solution. And, of course, you can never underestimate the power of an ice roller.
Clarins V-Facial Instant Depuffing Face Mask
If you wake up in the morning feeling like your face looks puffy, it happens. That's why it's always good to have a backup plan in the AM. If I'm not looking my best, I put on the Clarins V-Facial Instant Depuffing Face Mask for just ten minutes and that's all I need.
Once I rinse it off, that bloat seems to disappear, my cheeks look slim, my skin looks bright, and my jaw looks contoured. I look like I did a full skincare routine and got ten hours of sleep the night before even when that's far from the truth. This is just what I need before a special occasion to look like my most snatched self, and, of course, for the next day if my skin is need of some recovery.
Dermora 24K Gold Eye Mask- 15 Pairs
These under-eye gels are super refreshing and hydrating, which is just what your skin needs before a big event. If you want to step things up, keep them in the fridge for an ultra-refreshing experience. The Dermora 24K Gold Eye Masks have 19,00+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "This product works miracles for the bags under my eyes. You must use it I was so skeptical about using this product. I don't really see the bags underneath my eyes anymore. Try it you won't be disappointed!!"
Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eye, Puffiness, Migraine, Pain Relief and Minor Injury
An ice roller is the ultimate skin preparation product and it's great for recovery too. Keep this in the fridge or the freezer and treat yourself to some lymphatic drainage. An ice roller can increase circulation and tighten pores among other benefits, according to the brand. This one comes in a few colors and it has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "Magical!! Feels amazing and it works! This is amazing!!! A couple of days I woke up with puffy eyes and a headache and just rolled this on my face and it worked in minutes!! It feels soooo good. Brings down the swelling, closes the pores and gets rid of the puffiness."
Znöcuetöd Cold Face Mask Ice, Gel Beads Heat Cold Compress Pack
I'm obsessed with this mask when I'm not feeling my best. You can heat it up in 10-15 second intervals in the morning to create a hot compress. Or you can keep it in the fridge or freezer for a super-refreshing experience. If you don't feel like using an ice roller on your face, this is so much easier because you don't need to do anything with your hands once it's on. It's so easy, comforting, and great for swelling and puffiness.
This mask comes in purple, pink, green, and blue. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "Drank too much the night before? Great hangover cure. Cried the night before your 8 a.m.? Pair it with some cold eye patches and this mask will make it look like it never happened. Swelling, pressure, or inflammation from allergy/cold/flu season? This mask helps it go away. Seriously you need this in your life!!"
The Skinny Confidential Pink Balls Face Massager
This face massager is so incredibly relaxing and it's great to contour de-puff the jaw and it makes my skin look lifted. It's so satisfying to use and it makes a major difference.
Another shopper said, "The only face sculpting tool that matters. Lauren does it again. How she crafts these magical tools ? We may never know. I own every Gua Sha under the sun, but nothing chisels your face the way the pink balls do. The combination of the cold, with the balls, that when in motion, gently grab your face. Get one, five, or 10, just know that you will not want to live without this once you try."
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
I use this spray all year, but it really comes through in the clutch in the summer because it's heat activated. In my experience, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. However, you need to make sure you use it correctly. Yes, you can spray it in hair and let it air dry, but activating it with the heat from your hair dryer is key. Here's my routine:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
This product has 37,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 122.7K+ Sephora Loves.
Bestland Hair Finishing Stick
This hair finishing stick is a must-have to get a sleek look, tame baby hairs, and address frizz. It takes your bun or ponytail to the next level. It's so simple and easy to use. It has 16,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This actually smooths the baby hairs on my head down and keeps them down. This is second one I have bought, absolutely worth it."
Another shopper insisted, "RUN DON'T WALK TO BUY THIS HAIR STICK!! I have the frizziest hair known to man and when I used this stick, I kept the frizz and the fly-always down and made my hair so smooth!! Love this product!"
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax.
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy). This hair care essential has 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's on sale for $9. You've seen it all over TikTok, so what are you waiting for? Just get your shop on.
Goiple 3 Pieces Hair Styling Comb Set
If you are having trouble getting a polished ponytail or bun, I love this comb set. These are perfect for taming frizzy hairs and locking a style in place. When I use my brush, it can be easy to pull my hair out of its style, even if I'm gentle. These combs are really effective, especially on those humid days. This is a budget-friendly find that I really adore. I use all of these combs to create long-lasting styles that hold up in humidity. There are three colors to choose from. This bundle has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray
I have been obsessed with this shine spray for a year and a half. I buy two at a time because I'm scared to run out. Spray this on dry hair before running a flat iron or a heated brush through it and your hair will be incredibly shiny and frizz-free. This product has 14K+ Sephora Loves and 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray
No matter what the weather is like, sweat happens. And, unfortunately, that can mess up your makeup. That's why you need to finish your makeup application with a few spritzes of Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. It keeps your makeup in place for up 16 hours. Its formula actually lowers your makeup's temperature to lock your look in place. If you want smudge-proof, transfer-proof makeup that looks amazing, you need to use this every single time you get ready. You won't regret it.... and all of your friends will borrow it when you get ready.
This spray has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 667.5K+ Sephora "loves," and 18,300+ 5-star Ulta reviews. This is one of our favorite beauty fixes and sweat-proof makeup essentials.
