Adele and Rich Paul Dress Comfy for Date Night at Lakers Game

Adele and Rich Paul stepped out together for another sporty date night. See a pic of the couple on their latest outing and relive their romance in past photos.

Watch: Adele Gets Emotional About Divorce During Carpool Karaoke

Hello from the courtside seats, it's Adele and Rich Paul.

The Grammy winner and her partner were photographed together at the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies' Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A. April 28.

The two dressed comfortably for their date night—Adele wore a gray hoodie with matching sweatpants and sneakers from Rich and New Balance's Klutch Athletics sportswear collab. The sports agent, who represents Lakers star LeBron James, donned a green and white monogram-jacquard tracksuit from French luxury brand Casablanca and white sneakers.

Adele and Rich have often been spotted together at NBA games since they began dating in 2021, two years after she and ex-husband Simon Konecki split.

Her date night with her partner took place four days after she appeared with James Corden in his last Carpool Karaoke video ahead of the Late Late Show series finale. During the musical segment, the pop star belted out some of her hits and was brought to tears recalling how the comedian and his wife Julia Carey supported her and her son Angelo, 10, following her divorce.

photos
Adele & Rich Paul: Romance Rewind

"I remember you used to do it with humor as well," the "Hello" singer told James. "You'd be like, 'Good luck with that one,' with anything I was pursuing. You were always like an adult to me—you and Julia—and you'd always give me advice."

Look back at Adele and Rich's romance below:

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
April 2023: Courtside Date

The two appear at the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies' Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 2023: Partying With Beyoncé

Adele and Rich celebrate with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2023 Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 2023: Grammys Date

Adele and Rich attend the 2023 Grammys.

Shutterstock
July 2022: Italian Vacay

The two board a boat in Sardinia, Italy.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
February 2022: Getting Cozy

The two appear together at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
February 2022: NBA All-Star Game

The two sit courtside during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
May 2022: NBA Playoffs

The two attend Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
October 2021: NBA Date Night

The two appear at a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
July 2021: Game On

The two mask up for Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, soon after they began dating.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

