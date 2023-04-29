Here’s What Sarah Hyland Would Tell Herself During Her Modern Family Days

Watch : Wells Adams Says Sarah Hyland Turns Into THIS After Some Wine

Sarah Hyland has a few words of wisdom for her younger self.

The Modern Family star, who played Haley Dunphy on the ABC series, reflected on what she would tell herself, if she could, back when she started on the show in 2009.

"Don't be too hard on yourself," Haley said in an exclusive interview with E! News at the Tic Tac Experience on April 27, where E! News got an exclusive first taste of the brand's newest flavor launch, Strawberry and Cream. "Love the people around you, but love you more."

Sarah also noted that she would also tell her younger self to keep dancing.

"Continue dancing because you love dancing," she added. "Get back to ballet, and get back to jazz, and flamingo, and ballroom, and all of that. Get back to that world, because you desperately miss it in your thirties and now you don't have the muscles to perform it anymore."