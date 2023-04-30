Useful Products To Eliminate Annoying Kitchen Problems

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Cooking and cleaning can get pretty time-consuming. If you want to spend less time doing chores in the kitchen and more time enjoying yourself, there are so many ways to make your life easier. Specifically, there are so many home must-haves that you need to have in your life.
Instead of scrubbing your oven clean, use these silicone oven liners. They protect the bottom of your oven and you can just throw them in the dishwasher. Instead of using a manual can opener, this automated one is so much quicker and easier. Attach this strainer to a pot of pasta to save time, so you can enjoy your dinner sooner.
If you're looking for easy-to-use kitchen solutions, keep on reading for more E! Shopping Editor-approved picks.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer- Adjustable Silicone Clip On Strainer for Pots, Pans, and Bowls
If you're preparing dinner on your own, you appreciate the little things that make it easier for you. Snap this strainer onto your pots, pans, and bowls to take the strain out of straining. It's efficient, non-stick, and it takes up less storage space in your cabinets or on your counter. Amazon has this in five colors and it has 23,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper raved, "This is a real convenient time saver. Not only do I have one less thing to wash after dinner (a strainer) but the convenience of being able to simply snap this on to any pot is great! The mounting clips are robust and hold like crazy. The product works exactly as described and has made my pasta nights a breeze. I am a chef, so I use this almost every day and I highly recommend this attachment. Great invention!"
Meyuewal 5-in-1 Jar Opener
This one is an E! Shopping Editor favorite. Stop struggling to open up jars. This can be used to open different size jars and bottle tops with ease. It has 16,100+ 5-star reviews and it comes in 11 colors.
A shopper said, "I bought this for my mother in law who had wrist surgery, but now we all use it because it works great (and it is kinda fun to use)."
Another reviewed, "The bottle and jar opener are indispensable if you have weak hands or painful arthritis. I use the small opener for soda bottles that are too tight. The jar opener is great for spaghetti sauce and other bottles. I recommend this product."
Tovolo Vented Collapsible Medium Microwave Cover
You'll cut down on the microwave cleanup with this splatter cover. Put this over your dish and it will keep the splatter off your microwave. It even keeps the steam contained for more reheating. If you don't feel like cleaning the microwave splatter cover, it can be washed in the dishwasher. This product has 50,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener
Save some time and use this electric can opener. All you need to do is push a button. It's just that simple. It comes in a few colors and it has 54,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
FitFabHome 3 Pack Large Non Stick Oven Liners
Use these non-stick liners to protect your oven or grill from messes. Instead of scrubbing your oven clean, you can just throw these liners in the dishwasher. This set has 14,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Reynolds Kitchens Slow Cooker Liners, Regular (Fits 3-8 Quarts), 6 Count
If you get annoyed scrubbing your crockpot clean, these liners will make life so much easier. Just throw these out when you're done and you'll clean that crockpot less often. These liners have 55,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper & Spiralizer
This multi-tasking chopper comes with four interchangeable blades that let you julienne, chop, spiral, and slice vegetables with ease. You can use a small blade to dice soft fruits and vegetables or a large blade for hard fruits and vegetables. You can spiral vegetables with another attachment and you can use a ribbon blade for super thin slices. This product is incredibly easy to use and simple to clean.
It has 42,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container."
Dowan Butter Keeper Crock
If you adore room-temperature butter, you need one of these in your life. No more hard, cold butter. This butter crock has 9,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in several colors.
Blue Ginkgo Over the Sink Colander Strainer Basket
This expandable strainer can fit over your sink. Use this to rinse fruits and vegetables, drain pasta, or thaw out frozen food. It comes in several colors and it has 11,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Scrub-it Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges- Pack of 6
Instead of throwing out used sponges when they're dirty and gross, just toss these in the washing machine and they'll work just like new. These washable sponges have 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner, Helps Remove Limescale and Odor-Causing Residue
Instead of ignoring your less-than-clean dishwasher, use one of these cleaning tabs every once in a while. They have 48,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Onegol 2 Pack Spill Stopper Lid Cover
No more worrying about water boiling over when you cook pasta, rice, and soups. Use this splatter cover and you won't have to clean up the spills on a regular basis.
