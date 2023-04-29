Prince William and Kate Middleton Casually Go for a Ride in 12th Anniversary Photo

Watch : How Prince William & Kate Middleton Feel About Prince George's Coronation Role

Talk about a royal ride!

On April 29, Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary and shared a new couple's photo to mark the special occasion. In the pic, posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram, the two embrace while sitting on bicycles. They captioned the post, "12 years," adding a red heart emoji.

Both dressed casually for their romantic ride, which took place in the countryside. William wore a navy button-down shirt and blue jeans, paired with dark sunglasses. Wearing her own shades on her head, Kate sported a white M.i.h Jeans "Mabel" Broderie Anglaise button-down shirt with a scalloped neck and puffed sleeves. She paired the look with dark blue skinny jeans and had her hair styled in loose waves. The photos were taken by photographer Matt Porteous.

The couple sported these same looks in a 2022 photo with their kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5, which was released as their most recent Christmas card. Kate and the children also donned the same clothes in pics they released on the U.K.'s Mother's Day this past March.