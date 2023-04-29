Prince William and Kate Middleton Casually Go for a Ride in 12th Anniversary Photo

As Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, they shared a new couple's pic. See the Prince and Princess of Wales' new photo.

By Corinne Heller Apr 29, 2023
Watch: How Prince William & Kate Middleton Feel About Prince George's Coronation Role

Talk about a royal ride!

On April 29, Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary and shared a new couple's photo to mark the special occasion. In the pic, posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram, the two embrace while sitting on bicycles. They captioned the post, "12 years," adding a red heart emoji.

Both dressed casually for their romantic ride, which took place in the countryside. William wore a navy button-down shirt and blue jeans, paired with dark sunglasses. Wearing her own shades on her head, Kate sported a white M.i.h Jeans "Mabel" Broderie Anglaise button-down shirt with a scalloped neck and puffed sleeves. She paired the look with dark blue skinny jeans and had her hair styled in loose waves. The photos were taken by photographer Matt Porteous.

The couple sported these same looks in a 2022 photo with their kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5, which was released as their most recent Christmas card. Kate and the children also donned the same clothes in pics they released on the U.K.'s Mother's Day this past March.

The family is currently preparing for the coronation of William's father, King Charles III, as the new U.K. monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September.

Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/PA Wire

The event takes place May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey, the site of William and Kate's 2011 royal weddingGeorge, the second-in-line to the throne, is set to play a special role: a Page of Honour, during which he will walk in the procession and carry the King's robes. George will be the youngest future king to have an official role at a coronation.

Click here to read everything there is to know about King Charles III's coronation.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

