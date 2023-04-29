Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Can’t Help Showing Sweet PDA at Red Carpet Event

Watch : Inside Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber's Sweet Volunteer Outing

Ain't nothing but a night out for this couple.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber stepped out in New York on April 26 for a glamorous date night at the TIME100 Gala, where their chemistry was on full display. For the red carpet occasion, Kaia, 21, wore a grey turtleneck Khaite gown, while Austin, 31, was elegant in a double-breasted suit.

After posing together on the carpet, the pair showed some PDA by holding hands inside the party, which honored the most influential people of 2023.

Kaia offered support for her boyfriend of about a year, who earned a spot on the list following his award-winning performance as Elvis Presley in Elvis.

As part of Austin's TIME100 achievement, Angela Bassett—who was a fellow Oscar nominee at the 2023 ceremony—penned a tribute to the Dune actor.

"On the evening of the Oscars, with Austin seated next to me, I understood intimately what he felt when it was time to learn if he would climb those stairs to the stage," she wrote. "So, I took his hand and held it softly as the winner was announced. Although his name wasn't called, Austin is no less a winner."