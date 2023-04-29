Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Can’t Help Showing Sweet PDA at Red Carpet Event

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber were smitten on the red carpet for the TIME100 event in New York, before they were pictured inside the party holding hands.

By Lindsay Weinberg Apr 29, 2023 1:25 AMTags
Red CarpetCouplesCelebritiesKaia GerberAustin Butler
Watch: Inside Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber's Sweet Volunteer Outing

Ain't nothing but a night out for this couple. 

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber stepped out in New York on April 26 for a glamorous date night at the TIME100 Gala, where their chemistry was on full display. For the red carpet occasion, Kaia, 21, wore a grey turtleneck Khaite gown, while Austin, 31, was elegant in a double-breasted suit.

After posing together on the carpet, the pair showed some PDA by holding hands inside the party, which honored the most influential people of 2023.

Kaia offered support for her boyfriend of about a year, who earned a spot on the list following his award-winning performance as Elvis Presley in Elvis

As part of Austin's TIME100 achievement, Angela Bassett—who was a fellow Oscar nominee at the 2023 ceremony—penned a tribute to the Dune actor. 

"On the evening of the Oscars, with Austin seated next to me, I understood intimately what he felt when it was time to learn if he would climb those stairs to the stage," she wrote. "So, I took his hand and held it softly as the winner was announced. Although his name wasn't called, Austin is no less a winner."

photos
Austin Butler's Best Quotes on His Elvis Presley Accent

The Black Panther star added, "The time had come for Austin to say goodbye to Elvis as he began to embrace an infinite universe of possibilities as an actor. I can't wait to see what he brings us next."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Is Skipping the Met Gala 2023 for This Relatable Activity

2

Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comments About Princess Diana

3

How Patrick Swayze’s Widow Lisa Found Love Again With Husband Albert

Keep reading to see how Austin enjoyed the gala with Kaia, along with more pictures of the couple.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images
TIME100 Gala 2023
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023
Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party 2023
BACKGRID
Stroll in Silver Lake, Los Angeles
Abphotographyla / BACKGRID
Hollywood Night Out
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Volunteering 2023

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Is Skipping the Met Gala 2023 for This Relatable Activity

2

Kate Middleton Makes Rare Comments About Princess Diana

3

How Patrick Swayze’s Widow Lisa Found Love Again With Husband Albert

4

Jerry Springer’s Cause of Death Revealed

5

Kylie Jenner Addresses the Beauty Standards Her Family Is Setting