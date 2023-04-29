Charlotte Tilbury's Limited-Time Sale Has Deals on Flawless Filter, Pillow Talk, Contour Wands & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're a fan of the brand or a simple BeautyTok scroller, you've probably seen, or, at the very least, heard the name Charlotte Tilbury. No matter your place in the beauty community, we all know that from the contour wands to the luminescent primers, the brand creates some viral makeup and skincare products— which is exactly why we're losing our minds over this secret Charlotte Tilbury sale!
Right now, Charlotte Tilbury is hosting a 20% off sitewide sale, which you can access when you use code REDCARPET. With deals on TikTok-favorite products like the Hollywood Flawless Filter, Hollywood Contour Wand, Beauty Light Wand and more, you can shop all the very best Charlotte Tilbury makeup on sale until May 4th.
Whether you've been waiting for that buzzy blush wand to go on sale or have been eyeing some Charlotte Tilbury goodies, now is the time to shop! And, if you're not sure where to start your beauty hunt, read ahead to check out some of our most-loved Charlotte Tilbury products.
Hollywood Flawless Filter
The Hollywood Flawless Filter will have your skin looking naturally radiant and smooth. It can be used as a luminous primer for your foundation, or worn on its own for a light glam. If you have yet to test out the unreal formula, you can snag it for under $40 right now.
Airbrush Flawless Finish
Transform your complexion with this Airbrush Flawless Finish finishing powder. The fine, blurring formula is infused with sweet almond oil and rose wax to help smoothen and moisturize the skin. Whether you use it to mattify oily areas of your skin or to set your concealer, it'll be a must-have product in your beauty routine.
Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
Get your glam transfer-proof with this Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray. The light, oil-free and hydrating formula can set your makeup for up to 16 hours. Whether you're dancing the night away or sweating in a workout class, this setting spray will become your best friend.
Hollywood Contour Wand
If you don't have a favorite contour product yet, this Hollywood Contour Wand is a must-try. A little definitely goes a long way, and the creamy, pigmented formula will accentuate your natural features with depth and dimension like no other.
Matte Beauty Blush Wand
This liquid blush is so rich, creamy and easy to apply. Simply dab a minimal amount of product to your cheeks with the sponge applicator, and get to blending. Like the contour wand, a little goes a long way with this blush.
Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter
Top off your glam with this luminescent highlighter that will give you unparalleled shine. The smooth, buttery powder melts into the skin, resulting in a radiant complexion. For the occasions we're wearing an outfit with an exposed neckline, we like to add some to our collarbones for extra glimmer.
Pillow Talk Lip Cheat
Finish off your pout with this buttery soft Pillow Talk Lip Cheat lip liner. The liner comes in a ton of versatile shades, and it glides on seamlessly.
Beauty Light Wand
Looking for a liquid highlighter to add to your beauty routine? This Beauty Light Wand will give you a glamorous glow in any of its six stunning shades.
