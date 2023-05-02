Rachel Brosnahan Reveals Her Most Risqué Look at 2023 Met Gala

Rachel Brosnahan went nearly topless the 2023 Met Gala in New York on May 1. See more stars at the event, hosted by Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer and Anna Wintour.

Mrs. Maisel is turning heads at the Met.

Rachel Brosnahan rocked one of her most daring looks to date at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. The actress attended in a sheer Sergio Hudson look that included nipple covers and a low-rise black skirt. 

She joined stars including Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Gisele Bundchen and more at the annual charity event, celebrating this year's costume exhibition and theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

The 2023 Met Gala is hosted by singer Dua Lipa, actress Michaela Coel, actress Penélope Cruz, and athlete Roger Federer, along with Vogue editor Anna Wintour. (See all the red carpet looks at the 2023 Met Gala by clicking here.)

Rachel previously attended the gala in 2022 under the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme—wearing a golden Altuzarra dress with Grace jewelry—and showed out for the "Camp" theme in 2019, sporting a pink Erdem gown. (In recent years, the Metropolitan Museum of Art gala has also welcomed the themes "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" and "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.)

“My personal style is constantly evolving, and I enjoy pushing my own boundaries and getting out of my comfort zone when it comes to fashion,” Rachel told The Hollywood Reporter in November. “Right now fashion feels like an opportunity to express different sides of myself. Tonight’s look is a lot more modern than things I’ve been wearing, because this is a new chapter for me.”

John Shearer/WireImage

Read on for more style serves from every A-lister at the 2023 Met Gala.

John Shearer/WireImage

Cardi B

In Thom Browne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Schiaparelli

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Rihanna

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

In Givenchy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In Jacquemus

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

John Shearer/WireImage

Maluma

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Karl Lagerfeld

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In Ralph Lauren

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

In Thom Browne

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

In custom Simone Rocha

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Marc Jacobs

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

In Thom Browne

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

In Gucci

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

John Shearer/WireImage

A$AP Rocky

In Gucci

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In Valentino

John Shearer/WireImage

Nicola Peltz Beckham

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Gucci

