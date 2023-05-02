Rachel Brosnahan Reveals Her Most Risqué Look at 2023 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala 2023: Look Back at Rihanna's Best Fashions!

Mrs. Maisel is turning heads at the Met.

Rachel Brosnahan rocked one of her most daring looks to date at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. The actress attended in a sheer Sergio Hudson look that included nipple covers and a low-rise black skirt.

She joined stars including Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Gisele Bundchen and more at the annual charity event, celebrating this year's costume exhibition and theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

The 2023 Met Gala is hosted by singer Dua Lipa, actress Michaela Coel, actress Penélope Cruz, and athlete Roger Federer, along with Vogue editor Anna Wintour. (See all the red carpet looks at the 2023 Met Gala by clicking here.)

Rachel previously attended the gala in 2022 under the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme—wearing a golden Altuzarra dress with Grace jewelry—and showed out for the "Camp" theme in 2019, sporting a pink Erdem gown. (In recent years, the Metropolitan Museum of Art gala has also welcomed the themes "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" and "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.)