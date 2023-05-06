Queen Letizia of Spain Is Perfection in Barbiecore Pink at King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : Royals Expert Breaks Down Coronation Controversies & Festivities

Barbiecore fashion just made its way to King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation.

Queen Letizia of Spain was a vision in head-to-toe pink on May 6, when she stepped out to the royals' crowning ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey alongside husband King Felipe VI of Spain.

For the occasion, the 50-year-old wore a blush-colored waistcoat with peplum and matching skirt. She completed the chic ensemble with a rosy woven straw hat, pink pumps and coordinating clutch. (See all the guests and their coronation looks here.)

The look was just one of the two outfits Letizia rocked to festivities celebrating Charles and Camilla. On May 5, she donned a ruched chartreuse dress from Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2023 collection for a coronation reception at Buckingham Palace. Not one to miss out on an opportunity to spice up her outfit, the queen accessorized with a diamond bow brooch and navy heels at the royal-studded gathering.