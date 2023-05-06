Queen Letizia of Spain Is Perfection in Barbiecore Pink at King Charles III's Coronation

Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in head-to-toe pink at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6. See her chic look.

By Gabrielle Chung May 06, 2023 11:59 AMTags
FashionRoyalsCelebrities
Watch: Royals Expert Breaks Down Coronation Controversies & Festivities

Barbiecore fashion just made its way to King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation.

Queen Letizia of Spain was a vision in head-to-toe pink on May 6, when she stepped out to the royals' crowning ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey alongside husband King Felipe VI of Spain.

For the occasion, the 50-year-old wore a blush-colored waistcoat with peplum and matching skirt. She completed the chic ensemble with a rosy woven straw hat, pink pumps and coordinating clutch. (See all the guests and their coronation looks here.)

The look was just one of the two outfits Letizia rocked to festivities celebrating Charles and Camilla. On May 5, she donned a ruched chartreuse dress from Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2023 collection for a coronation reception at Buckingham Palace. Not one to miss out on an opportunity to spice up her outfit, the queen accessorized with a diamond bow brooch and navy heels at the royal-studded gathering.

photos
A Royal Review of Who's Attending King Charles III's Coronation

The British royal family has often included Letizia in their events. She was in attendance for the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William back in 2011, as well as Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in September.

 

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

See Every Guest at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

2

Kate Middleton's Outfit at the Coronation Is Fit for a Princess

3

Why Prince Harry Didn't Wear His Military Uniform to King's Coronation

According to BBC, Letizia even referred to the late Elizabeth as "aunt," given that Felipe's maternal great-grandfather King Constantine I of Greece was Prince Philip's uncle. When Philip passed away in 2021, Letizia and her husband wrote in a letter to Her Majesty, per Hola, "We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our dear Uncle Philip."

To see how Letizia and Felipe—as well as other coronation guests—ushered in Charles' reign, keep reading.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William & Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Prince George
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Princess Charlotte
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Prince Louis
Andy Stenning / POOL / AFP
Prince Harry
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Princess Anne
AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Prince Andrew
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia & Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah of Malaysia
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Former Prime Minister of UK David Cameron & Samantha Cameron,
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway & Crown Princess Mette-Maritof of Norway
Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP
James & Pippa Middleton
Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images
Andrew & Rosemary Parker Bowles
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Carole Middleton
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Lady Louise Windsor
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Former Prime Minister of UK Lis Truss & Hugh O'Leary
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece & Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand & Queen Suthida of Thailand
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron & Brigitte Macron
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein & Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Crown Prince Fumihito of Japan & Crown Princess Kiko of Japan
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images
Mike Tindall & Zara Tindall
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Albert II of Monaco & Princess Charlene of Monaco
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg & Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Felipe VI of Spain & Queen Letizia of Spain
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Princess Anne
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands & Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
King Philippe of Belgium & Queen Mathilde of Belgium
photos
View More Photos From Guests at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

See Every Guest at King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation

2

Kate Middleton's Outfit at the Coronation Is Fit for a Princess

3

Why Prince Harry Didn't Wear His Military Uniform to King's Coronation

4

Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth & Princess Diana at Coronation

5

Prince Andrew Wears Royal Regalia to King Charles III's Coronation