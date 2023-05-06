Queen Letizia of Spain Is Perfection in Barbiecore Pink at King Charles III's Coronation

Barbiecore fashion just made its way to King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation.
Queen Letizia of Spain was a vision in head-to-toe pink on May 6, when she stepped out to the royals' crowning ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey alongside husband King Felipe VI of Spain.
For the occasion, the 50-year-old wore a blush-colored waistcoat with peplum and matching skirt. She completed the chic ensemble with a rosy woven straw hat, pink pumps and coordinating clutch. (See all the guests and their coronation looks here.)
The look was just one of the two outfits Letizia rocked to festivities celebrating Charles and Camilla. On May 5, she donned a ruched chartreuse dress from Victoria Beckham's Spring/Summer 2023 collection for a coronation reception at Buckingham Palace. Not one to miss out on an opportunity to spice up her outfit, the queen accessorized with a diamond bow brooch and navy heels at the royal-studded gathering.
The British royal family has often included Letizia in their events. She was in attendance for the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William back in 2011, as well as Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral in September.
According to BBC, Letizia even referred to the late Elizabeth as "aunt," given that Felipe's maternal great-grandfather King Constantine I of Greece was Prince Philip's uncle. When Philip passed away in 2021, Letizia and her husband wrote in a letter to Her Majesty, per Hola, "We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our dear Uncle Philip."
To see how Letizia and Felipe—as well as other coronation guests—ushered in Charles' reign, keep reading.