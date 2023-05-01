You'll Purr Over Doja Cat's Transformation Into Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette at Met Gala 2023

Doja Cat had a pretty purr-fect look on May 1 at the 2023 Met Gala, which celebrates the theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." See her costume inspired by his cat Choupette.

By Lindsay Weinberg May 01, 2023 11:44 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaCelebritiesE! InsiderDoja Cat
Watch: See Our Favorite Celebrity Couples Shut Down The Met Gala

You need to know that Doja Cat just walked the red carpet dressed as a literal cat.

The singer paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York. Doja transformed into the furry feline by wearing custom Oscar de la Renta: a backless silver gown with a sparkling hood that gave her cat ears. She also shape shifted her face with a fake cat nose and sharp cat eye liner.   

The event—hosted by actress Michaela Coel, actress Penélope Cruz, singer Dua Lipa and tennis player Roger Federer—honors designer Karl Lagerfeld's legacy with its theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (See all the stars at the 2023 Met Gala here.)

While Doja channeled the Chanel designer's favorite kitty, Choupette herself was absent from the gala. 

"A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy's admirers," read a post on Choupette's official Instagram account May 1. "You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI ! Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home." 

photos
Fashion Rewind: Inside the Met Gala in 2003

The cat's account—which is run by Lagerfeld's former housekeeper, Françoise Caçote, who has become Choupette's caretaker—continued, "We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Trending Stories

1

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

2

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

9-1-1 Cancelled by Fox, Saved by Another Network in TV Shocker

Keep reading to see all the boldest looks at the 2023 Met Gala that honored Choupette. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Chloe Fineman
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Doja Cat
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jared Leto
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
James Corden
Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

2

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

9-1-1 Cancelled by Fox, Saved by Another Network in TV Shocker

4

Olivia Wilde’s Revenge Dress Steals the Show at 2023 Met Gala

5

Jerry Springer Laid to Rest Near Chicago 3 Days After His Death