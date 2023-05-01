You'll Purr Over Doja Cat's Transformation Into Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette at Met Gala 2023

Watch : See Our Favorite Celebrity Couples Shut Down The Met Gala

You need to know that Doja Cat just walked the red carpet dressed as a literal cat.

The singer paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 in New York. Doja transformed into the furry feline by wearing custom Oscar de la Renta: a backless silver gown with a sparkling hood that gave her cat ears. She also shape shifted her face with a fake cat nose and sharp cat eye liner.

The event—hosted by actress Michaela Coel, actress Penélope Cruz, singer Dua Lipa and tennis player Roger Federer—honors designer Karl Lagerfeld's legacy with its theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (See all the stars at the 2023 Met Gala here.)

While Doja channeled the Chanel designer's favorite kitty, Choupette herself was absent from the gala.

"A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy's admirers," read a post on Choupette's official Instagram account May 1. "You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI ! Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home."