See Every Kardashian-Jenner Star at the Met Gala 2023

The Kardashians stars made an entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for Vogue's annual event on May 1. Kim Kardashian paid homage to the revolutionary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in a Schiaparelli dress draped in pearls—pulling inspiration from the the iconic Chanel beads—from head to toe with a white off-the shoulder cape, while sister Kylie Jenner donned a red Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a matching blue and red oversized silk robe. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)
Kendall Jenner rounded out the sister trio as she stunned in a black, sparkly leotard with caped sleeves and sky-high matching platforms.
The family's ensembles each honored this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which celebrates the work and life of the late icon, who passed away in 2019. According to Vogue, the Met's exhibition will also showcase more than 150 original looks from Karl's 50-plus decades in fashion.
Kim previously teased her 2023 Met Gala moment, showing herself getting her look together at Karl's former Parisian office.
"Had a date with Choupette Lagerfeld in Paris," Kim captioned an April 26 Instagram post, referencing Karl's beloved cat. "We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met."
Other snaps in the carousel showed the SKIMS founder musing over a collage of design sketches along with black-and-white photographs and magazine cutouts.
And at this point, the Kardashian-Jenner crew is no stranger to the Met Gala, as last year Kim donned the look discussed ‘round the world. She admitted to losing 16 lbs in order to fit into the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962.
"It was such a challenge," Kim told Vogue on the red carpet in 2022. "It was like a role. I was determined to fit."
And when the 42-year-old tried on the dress for the final fitting, she realized it was all worth it, as Kim recalled, "I wanted to cry tears of joy."
As for Kylie? Well, the 25-year-old attended last year's Met to honor another fashion icon, the late Virgil Abloh, who passed away in 2021 of cancer.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder looked angelic in a floor-length white gown, designed by Off-White—Virgil's brand—along with a long, ruffled skirt and a white bodice with sheer detailing. Kylie accessorized her look with a wedding veil and a matching backwards baseball cap.
She later took to Instagram to explain the idea behind her look.
"virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020," she captioned the May 2 post. "i'm humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend."
