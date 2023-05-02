See Every Kardashian-Jenner Star at the Met Gala 2023

Watch : Met Gala: Look Back at Jennifer Lopez's Best Fashions!

The 2023 Met Gala steps have been graced by the Kardashian-Jenner clan

The Kardashians stars made an entrance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for Vogue's annual event on May 1. Kim Kardashian paid homage to the revolutionary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in a Schiaparelli dress draped in pearls—pulling inspiration from the the iconic Chanel beads—from head to toe with a white off-the shoulder cape, while sister Kylie Jenner donned a red Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a matching blue and red oversized silk robe. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

Kendall Jenner rounded out the sister trio as she stunned in a black, sparkly leotard with caped sleeves and sky-high matching platforms.

The family's ensembles each honored this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which celebrates the work and life of the late icon, who passed away in 2019. According to Vogue, the Met's exhibition will also showcase more than 150 original looks from Karl's 50-plus decades in fashion.