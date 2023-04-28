Proof Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Still Going Strong

Watch : Kendall Jenner Supports Bad Bunny at Coachella Amid Romance Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are hopping along to their next outing together.

The pair, who initially sparked romance rumors in February, were recently spotted leaving their friend Tyler the Creator's concert April 26.

For the concert, which took place at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, Kendall casually dressed up in black pants and a white top. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny matched her vibe and also wore dark trousers and a white T-shirt printed with a red design.

Afterward, the duo were seen leaving the venue in Bad Bunny's white Bugatti car, where they shared a laugh before driving off.

Though neither the supermodel nor the "Me porto bonito" singer have addressed the romance speculation, the two have been spotted hanging out various times since their February dinner with friends Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber. In March, they left Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars 2023 after-party together.

Fans raised eyebrows days later when Bad Bunny seemingly threw shade at Kendall's ex—Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker—in a new song called "Coco Chanel," featuring Eladio Carrión.