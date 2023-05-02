Nicole Kidman Channels Herself for the 2023 Met Gala Like the Icon She Is

Watch : Met Gala: Look Back at Jennifer Lopez's Best Fashions!

No Big Little Lies here, Nicole Kidman is her own muse.

The Oscar-winning actress lit up the 2023 Met Gala in a pale pink silk dress from Chanel's 2004 Haute Couture collection that featured sparkly silver sequin and layers of feathers that enveloped the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (See all of the swoon-worthy arrivals here.)

And if Nicole's red carpet getup looked familiar that's because she wore the exact same piece in an iconic Chanel No. 5 commercial from 2004. The archival dress proved to be extra fitting as this year's Met Ball theme celebrates the work of late designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019 from complications of pancreatic cancer.

"I have the most indelible memories of fittings with Karl in the atelier, and I loved witnessing his dedication to his craft," Nicole told Vogue. "I remember his laugh when he first sketched the dress and handed me the sketch. He always made me laugh. He designed a number of dresses for me, but I think this is the most spectacular."