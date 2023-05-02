Nicole Kidman Channels Herself for the 2023 Met Gala Like the Icon She Is

No Big Little Lies here, Nicole Kidman is her own muse.
The Oscar-winning actress lit up the 2023 Met Gala in a pale pink silk dress from Chanel's 2004 Haute Couture collection that featured sparkly silver sequin and layers of feathers that enveloped the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (See all of the swoon-worthy arrivals here.)
And if Nicole's red carpet getup looked familiar that's because she wore the exact same piece in an iconic Chanel No. 5 commercial from 2004. The archival dress proved to be extra fitting as this year's Met Ball theme celebrates the work of late designer, Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019 from complications of pancreatic cancer.
"I have the most indelible memories of fittings with Karl in the atelier, and I loved witnessing his dedication to his craft," Nicole told Vogue. "I remember his laugh when he first sketched the dress and handed me the sketch. He always made me laugh. He designed a number of dresses for me, but I think this is the most spectacular."
The enchanting hue of the flowy design, she said, was something Karl always kept in mind when creating one-of-a-kind looks for her.
"I remember he made me a pink dress for the Oscars one year," she added. "When he designed, he always loved to see me in the palest of pink."
As for the 2004 ad the Undoing actress starred in? The commercial, directed by Baz Luhrmann, showed Nicole as a Hollywood star escaping the paparazzi in the pink ethereal gown, with the feathers dramatically flowing against the wind. She jumps in a cab with co-star Rodrigo Santoro, where they enjoy a sizzling romance.
