Met Gala 2024: We Couldn't Help But Wonder How Sarah Jessica Parker Stole the Show This Year

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Sarah Jessica Parker Dazzles Alongside BFF Andy Cohen

And just like that... Sarah Jessica Parker has made her 12th Met Gala appearance.

And it was fabulous. After skipping last year's ball, Sex and the City and sequel series And Just Like That...'s Carrie Bradshaw walked the red carpet at the 2024 event, themed "Garden of Time," in a head-turning ensemble. The 59-year-old wore a sheer nude, calf-length Richard Quinn dress that put the gown's hoop skirt on full display. She paired the look with an eye-catching large Philip Treacy hat to match and Briony Raymond jewelry. (See all the photos of the stars at the gala.)

Sarah made her debut at the event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, in 1995. She wore a black dress with spaghetti straps that she bought from a thrift store and had tailored. She also did her own hair and makeup.

Sarah was then absent from the annual event until 2006, when she attended the Met Gala wearing a red plaid, asymmetrical Alexander McQueen dress with a cream tulle skirt and black lace bodice, matching her look with her companion for the evening, designer Alexander McQueen himself, who passed away in 2010.