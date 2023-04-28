Patrick Swayze’s Widow Lisa Niemi Reflects on Finding Love Again With Husband Albert DePrisco

Watch : Happy Birthday Patrick Swayze!: E! News Rewind

Lisa Niemi's heart followed the rhythm of love.

The dancer recently reflected on marrying Albert DePrisco in 2014, after her first husband Patrick Swayze died of pancreatic cancer in 2009.

"I have a dear widow friend. I fell in love with Albert," Lisa shared on Today April 28. "I said, ‘It's really weird because it doesn't conflict with the love that I still have for Patrick.' And just because somebody's gone doesn't mean you fall out of love."

The 66-year-old tied the knot with the Dirty Dancing star in 1975, and they remained married for 35 years. Yet she felt that, after Patrick's passing, she still had a part of herself to share with a partner.

As she put is, "My wise friend said, ‘That's because love comes from the same well.' I thought that's a really wonderful thing to say. Albert and I both felt like we have a lot of love still left to give and felt very fortunate we found someone to give it to.