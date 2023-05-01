Save 36% on the It Cosmetics Buildable, Blendable, Long-Lasting Eyeshadow Sticks

If you're on the fence about this purchase, these rave reviews will convince you that the IT Cosmetics Shadow Sticks are a must-have item.

IT Cosmetics Superhero NoTug Waterproof Shadow Sticks Duo Reviews

I cannot believe how easy this is to do a complete eye! The two colors compliment each other and glide on so smooth. No tugging at all! This did not smear after all day wear. Just a perfect formula.

I rarely leave reviews but…I love these. They go on smoothly and easily blend. I'm on here today to purchase more colors. I hope they never discontinue these.

Shadow sticks are amazing! So easy to use and last all day. I cannot tell you enough how much I love them. Where have these been all my life?

I usually wear powder shadows but these have changed my life. Because of oily eyelids my shadow usually creases or just disappears by the end of the day. Not with these. It looks the same when I get ready for bed as it did when I put it on. I use it for shadow, liner and highlighter.

I am so sick of powder shadows that change color that day, have a little pigment, or disappear. I was looking for something simple such as one of the shadow sticks and had bought other brands previously. The other brands I purchased in the past were very disappointing. I thought I would try these, and purchased two sets. They are amazing! They go on creamy and smooth, they last all day, no tacky or dry feeling. I love them so much I went back and bought the remainder three sets I didn't have. I want every color of these! These are my new go to product. They blend seamlessly and look so nice on.

Looking for more great deals from IT Cosmetics? You can get two volumizing mascaras for less than the price of one.