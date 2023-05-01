Save 36% on the It Cosmetics Buildable, Blendable, Long-Lasting Eyeshadow Sticks

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Cleaning up excess eyeshadow and then redoing your concealer and foundation should not be a part of your makeup routine. If messy eyeshadows are ruining your beauty routine, it may be time to switch to an eyeshadow stick. Eyeshadow sticks are incredibly easy to use and they don't have that fallout that you're used to with powder shadows.
If you're looking for a recommendation, check out the IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Longwear Shadow Sticks. Just do a quick swipe to get long-lasting color. You don't have to go over it a million times to get some semblance of pigment. If you want a more dramatic look, this formula is buildable. You can also combine two different shades with ease since these shadows are so blendable. And the best part? They are long-lasting and waterproof with a built-in primer, so you don't need to do an additional steps you get ready.
Right now, you can get two IT Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Longwear Shadow Sticks for just $32 from QVC. If you bought them from another site, you'd pay $50. Shop this deal while you can.
IT Cosmetics Superhero NoTug Waterproof Shadow Sticks Duo
These sets include two eyeshadow sticks. QVC has five combinations to choose from.
If you're on the fence about this purchase, these rave reviews will convince you that the IT Cosmetics Shadow Sticks are a must-have item.
IT Cosmetics Superhero NoTug Waterproof Shadow Sticks Duo Reviews
I cannot believe how easy this is to do a complete eye! The two colors compliment each other and glide on so smooth. No tugging at all! This did not smear after all day wear. Just a perfect formula.
I rarely leave reviews but…I love these. They go on smoothly and easily blend. I'm on here today to purchase more colors. I hope they never discontinue these.
Shadow sticks are amazing! So easy to use and last all day. I cannot tell you enough how much I love them. Where have these been all my life?
I usually wear powder shadows but these have changed my life. Because of oily eyelids my shadow usually creases or just disappears by the end of the day. Not with these. It looks the same when I get ready for bed as it did when I put it on. I use it for shadow, liner and highlighter.
I am so sick of powder shadows that change color that day, have a little pigment, or disappear. I was looking for something simple such as one of the shadow sticks and had bought other brands previously. The other brands I purchased in the past were very disappointing. I thought I would try these, and purchased two sets. They are amazing! They go on creamy and smooth, they last all day, no tacky or dry feeling. I love them so much I went back and bought the remainder three sets I didn't have. I want every color of these! These are my new go to product. They blend seamlessly and look so nice on.
