See the Magical First Photo of Michelle Yeoh on Wicked Set

Michelle Yeoh was spotted on the Wicked set in an all-green costume as Madame Morrible, the evil headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Keep reading to see the snap of the actress.

Watch: See Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba From Wicked

Let Michelle Yeoh put a spell on you.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star was recently photographed in costume for her role as Madame Morrible in the upcoming Wicked adaptation. In the photos, the Oscar winner wore a green long-sleeved blouse and skirt, which were layered with an elaborately-detailed golden bodice. The look also included green gloves, a gold necklace and silver hair.

The upcoming adaptation of the Tony Winning musical—which gives a new backstory to The Wizard of Oz's iconic witches—follows the friendship that develops between Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba at Shiz University, where Michelle's Madame Morrible serves as headmistress.

The glimpse of Michelle on set comes just a few weeks after fans got their first official look at Wicked. On April 16 director, Jon M. Chu shared images of Ariana donning a sparkling pink gown and Cynthia dressed up in black garments and holding a broomstick. A few days later, the "Sweetener" singer was spotted on set in full Glinda mode, wearing the witch's sparkling dress and towering crown—similar to the iconic outfit worn by Billie Burke in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

See Ariana Grande as Glinda in Sneak Peek of Wicked Movie

The journey has been a dream come true for Ariana, who penned a heartfelt message April 3 about her experience working on the film.

"I am so grateful, i don't know what to do or say," she wrote on Instagram, "to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one… to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed… to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets… to hold my brilliant twin flame / sister Cynthia's beautiful, green hands every day… to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces."

Wicked will fly into theaters in November 2024.

But for those who can't get enough of Wicked, keep scrolling to see more from Oz.

