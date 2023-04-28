See the Magical First Photo of Michelle Yeoh on Wicked Set

Watch : See Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba From Wicked

Let Michelle Yeoh put a spell on you.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star was recently photographed in costume for her role as Madame Morrible in the upcoming Wicked adaptation. In the photos, the Oscar winner wore a green long-sleeved blouse and skirt, which were layered with an elaborately-detailed golden bodice. The look also included green gloves, a gold necklace and silver hair.

The upcoming adaptation of the Tony Winning musical—which gives a new backstory to The Wizard of Oz's iconic witches—follows the friendship that develops between Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba at Shiz University, where Michelle's Madame Morrible serves as headmistress.

The glimpse of Michelle on set comes just a few weeks after fans got their first official look at Wicked. On April 16 director, Jon M. Chu shared images of Ariana donning a sparkling pink gown and Cynthia dressed up in black garments and holding a broomstick. A few days later, the "Sweetener" singer was spotted on set in full Glinda mode, wearing the witch's sparkling dress and towering crown—similar to the iconic outfit worn by Billie Burke in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.