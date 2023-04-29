Get 2 It Cosmetics Hello Lashes Lash Volumizing Mascaras for Less Than the Price of 1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Finding your holy grail mascara is no easy task. It can get pretty pricey trying out different mascaras on your search for the one you'll stick with. If you already have a mascara that you love, let me ask you a question: Does it come through for every single eyelash? It can be such a struggle coating the inner and outer corners with mascara. That's why it's important to have the right brush that helps reach every last lash.
The IT Cosmetics Hello Lashes+ Mascara has a revolutionary 360-degree brush that wraps each lash with mascara. The key is the lash ball detailer at the end. Use that part to apply and spread mascara to those tough-to-reach lashes. If you want wide-awake, voluminous lashes, try this one out.
For a limited time, you can get two IT Cosmetics Hello Lashes+ Mascaras for just $24 from QVC. If you somewhere else, it would cost $27 each. Save some money and revive your lashes with this revolutionary mascara before this deal sells out. Again.
Apply this mascara starting at the base of your lashes, wiggling the brush and sweeping up through the tips of each eyelash. Then, use lash ball detailer on the end for precise application on the inner and outer corners of your lashes.
This mascara is a holy grail so many shoppers. Want to find out why? Check out these rave reviews.
A shopper admitted, "I was very surprised, normally what I see in the videos when I receive the product it's different. Those mascaras are spectacular. You can see the difference between eyes with and without. I recommend it."
Another declared, "This is the absolute BEST mascara that I have ever used!! Definitely noticeable as soon as it is applied. I will use this from now and definitely recommend!!!"
Someone gushed, "I love this mascara!! It finds every lash and makes my eyes pop! The brush is amazing as well!!"
A reviewer explained, "I love the tip of the brush on this mascara. Honestly, I can't tell the difference from one mascara brand to the next - BUT this brush is the only one I've tried that has a useful tip to spread the product. I have purchased over and over again and will continue as long as IT continues to offer this product."
"I have used this mascara for a couple of years now. Consistently great product that goes on smoothly, doesn't clump, give me full dark lashes and just how I want them," someone reviewed.
Someone wrote, "This mascara is great. Love the way it covered my lashes and actually makes me look like I have lashes. I have very thin and short lashes and this stuff works great for me."
