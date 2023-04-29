Get 2 It Cosmetics Hello Lashes Lash Volumizing Mascaras for Less Than the Price of 1

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Finding your holy grail mascara is no easy task. It can get pretty pricey trying out different mascaras on your search for the one you'll stick with. If you already have a mascara that you love, let me ask you a question: Does it come through for every single eyelash? It can be such a struggle coating the inner and outer corners with mascara. That's why it's important to have the right brush that helps reach every last lash.

The IT Cosmetics Hello Lashes+ Mascara has a revolutionary 360-degree brush that wraps each lash with mascara. The key is the lash ball detailer at the end. Use that part to apply and spread mascara to those tough-to-reach lashes. If you want wide-awake, voluminous lashes, try this one out.

For a limited time, you can get two IT Cosmetics Hello Lashes+ Mascaras for just $24 from QVC. If you somewhere else, it would cost $27 each. Save some money and revive your lashes with this revolutionary mascara before this deal sells out. Again.