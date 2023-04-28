Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Andrew Lococo

Watch : Bonnie Wright Reveals Favorite "Harry Potter" Spell

Yer gonna be a mother, Ginny!

Bonnie Wright is pregnant with her and husband Andrew Lococo's first child. The actress, best known for playing Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films, announced the news on Instagram alongside a photo of her showcasing her baby bump. For the snap, she wore a sleeveless dress while appearing with her partner in front of a picturesque mountain view.

"We're having a baby!" Bonnie wrote in her April 28 post. "So excited to share this beautiful land with them. What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life."

The 32-year-old continued, "Andrew and I can't wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they're coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly."

Bonnie, who married Andrew in March 2022, received a slew of congratulatory comments, including from Scarlett Byrne Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter films, and James Phelps, who played Ginny's brother Fred Weasley. After he wrote, "Congratulations," fans were delighted, with one commenting in response, "You're havin a nephew."