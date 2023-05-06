Bow Down to These Dazzling Facts About the Crown Jewels

Watch : The Crown Jewels: Kate, Meghan & Camilla's Tiara Moments

You best believe King Charles III will be making the whole place shimmer at Westminster Abbey May 6.

For the United Kingdom's first coronation ceremony in over 70 years, the monarchy is pulling out all the stops—and adornments—for Charles and Queen Camilla's big day. An integral part of the even? The Crown Jewels, which serve an essential role in anointing the new ruling monarch.

On display in the Tower of London, the collection, much of it created on the orders of King Charles II in 1661, includes pieces will be making a rare outing for the special event. Along with two crowns—one of which was last used during Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953, while the other contains the largest uncut diamond in the world—regalia such as a 674-year-old spoon will be presented to the new king during his investiture. Plus, one key artifact that is being transported from Scotland to England for the special occasion: The Stone of Destiny.