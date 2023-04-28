Exclusive

Mark Wahlberg Shares Update on His Kids After Family Move From Hollywood to Las Vegas

Mark Wahlberg has no regrets about leaving Hollywood behind.

After relocating his family from Los Angeles to their new home in Las Vegas last year, the 51-year-old is sharing an update on how his wife, Rhea Durham, and their four kids—Ella, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 12—are adjusting to life in Sin City.

"They love Vegas," Wahlberg exclusively told E! News' April 27 episode while promoting his partnership with Flecha Azul Tequila at Hard Rock Hotel's T60 Rooftop Bar & Lounge in NYC. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career and now it's time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there, it's been great."

The move also comes with perks, including several celebrity residencies. And, yes, Wahlberg has taken advantage of the endless entertainment now available to him.

"I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars," he shared. "I've seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There's so much to do in Vegas and it's so exciting."

After putting put his family's lavish, 30,500-square-foot Beverly Hills estate on the market for a whopping $87.5 million last spring, Wahlberg revealed in October that he moved his family to Las Vegas to put his kids and their interests first. 

"To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams," he said on an Oct. 11 episode of The Talk, "whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us."

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

He added, "We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lot of opportunity here. I'm really excited about the future."

