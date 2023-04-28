Marilyn Monroe Lookalike Jasmine Chiswell Sets Record Straight on Surgery Claims

Watch : Ana de Armas Felt Marilyn Monroe's Spiritual Presence on Blonde Set

Gentlemen prefer natural blondes.

TikToker Jasmine Chiswell, who is known for her Marilyn Monroe-inspired style, addressed claims that she's had surgery to look even more like the bombshell actress.

After one critic wrote "she's literally trying to copy her and got surgery to look like her. it's an obsession at this point," on TikTok earlier this month, Jasmine set the record straight in a response video.

"So some people think I want to be Marilyn Monroe," she wrote in the April 27 clip of her dancing. "But the truth is I just love vintage style and my natural hair is blonde."

As for the claim she's gone under the knife to look more like Marilyn? "I've never had any surgical procedures done," she replied. "I just love 1950s fashion... But it's a huge compliment to be even compared to her."

Jasmine—who welcomed a baby boy named Midnight with husband Maverick McNeilly last year—used to work in the film and television industry, recently telling followers that she previously wrote and directed horror movies.