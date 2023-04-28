Florence Pugh's Channels Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface With Retro Look

Forget Breakfast at Tiffany's, Florence Pugh channeled a different iconic movie for her latest outing.
While attending the reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in Manhattan on April 27, the Don't Worry Darling star debuted a brand-new hairstyle that was reminiscent of Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface. And Florence's hairstylist confirmed that the 1983 movie was, in fact, the inspiration behind her look.
"I've always loved this iconic bob hairstyle, which is cut in a blunt convex shape (short at the front and long at the back) with long shear bangs," Peter Lux captioned his April 27 Instagram post, "and what I love even more is that we got to do a version of it."
Like Michelle's character Elvira Hancock in the crime drama, Florence's shoulder-grazing bob was curled inward and given volume at the base. She also fringed her bangs, adding a touch of texture to them.
Of course, The Little Women star's retro glam hairstyle wasn't the only style moment worth noting. The 27-year-old wowed in a flowy seafoam green dress by Valentino that featured a plunging neckline with off-the-shoulder cape-like sleeves that cascaded down to the floor.
According to Florence, Tiffany & Co. also designed a custom-made jewelry piece for her.
"If you look closely..that is a Tiffany septum in my septum. I KNOW. I screamed too," she gushed on Instagram on April 28. "Thank you for making me sparkle in all the ways. A big big thank you to all those who created it in such quick time, you are such talented craftsmen and women."
Aside from her fashionable attire, Florence's night out proved to be unforgettable.
"What a spectacular evening you hosted last night, thank you for inviting me to the grand opening of #thetiffanylandmark, it truly was unbelievably beautiful," the actress wrote on Instagram. "And Katy Perry sang..which always changes my life because oh my god she's amazing."
With that, keep scrolling to see all of the star sightings below!