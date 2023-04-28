Florence Pugh's Channels Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface With Retro Look

Watch : Florence Pugh Rocks "Very Short" Shorts With Cape at Oscars

Forget Breakfast at Tiffany's, Florence Pugh channeled a different iconic movie for her latest outing.

While attending the reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in Manhattan on April 27, the Don't Worry Darling star debuted a brand-new hairstyle that was reminiscent of Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface. And Florence's hairstylist confirmed that the 1983 movie was, in fact, the inspiration behind her look.

"I've always loved this iconic bob hairstyle, which is cut in a blunt convex shape (short at the front and long at the back) with long shear bangs," Peter Lux captioned his April 27 Instagram post, "and what I love even more is that we got to do a version of it."

Like Michelle's character Elvira Hancock in the crime drama, Florence's shoulder-grazing bob was curled inward and given volume at the base. She also fringed her bangs, adding a touch of texture to them.

Of course, The Little Women star's retro glam hairstyle wasn't the only style moment worth noting. The 27-year-old wowed in a flowy seafoam green dress by Valentino that featured a plunging neckline with off-the-shoulder cape-like sleeves that cascaded down to the floor.