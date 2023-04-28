BaubleBar's Sitewide Jewelry Sale Has Amazing Deals Starting at $10

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's no secret that BaubleBar has some of the trendiest, budget-friendly jewelry out there. But, what you might not know is that the brand is currently hosting a 20% off sitewide sale when you use code BB20 at checkout, along with their iconic beaded bracelets starting at just $10. For some extra jaw-dropping deals, check out BaubleBar's clearance styles that are also included in the sitewide sale.
From their iconic baguette stone rings for just $20, gold beaded bracelets for $10, adorable necklaces under $30 and more, the deals are too good to pass up. Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift, BaubleBar is the place to shop for the cutest rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings and more.
Continue ahead to shop some of the best BaubleBar finds from the sitewide sale!
Pisa Bracelet
This gold beaded bracelet is an accessory staple. They simple look is so easy to layer with other bangles and bracelets of your choice. Plus, the Pisa Bracelet is currently on sale for just $10!
Gianna Bracelet
Add a pop of color to your accessories with this multi-color beaded bracelet. Each colorway is on sale for just $12, so stock up on your faves while you can.
Bridget Tennis Bracelet
Score this gorgeous adjustable tennis bracelet for just $15. The classy look can be worn on its own or layered with other bracelets. It would also make such a beautiful and budget-friendly Mother's Day gift!
Retro Positivity Pisa Bracelet
Add a cute and colorful touch to your jewelry game with this beaded bracelet that comes with a dainty enamel heart charm. The look is on sale for just $10 in a ton of vibrant colors.
Pippa Pisa Bracelet
Add a chic element to the Pisa look with this mixed pearl and gold beaded bracelet. The eye-catching design is perfect for everyday wear.
Kali Tennis Bracelet
This heart-shaped tennis bracelet is the perfect colorful accessory for the summer. The rainbow crystals add a playful touch to the sophisticated style of a tennis bracelet.
Alice Ring
This simple and beautiful ring is currently on sale for just $8 with code BB20. Stock up on all the cute colorways while you can!
Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring
This eye-catching ring has just the right amount of bling. The baguette stones are are extra sparkly, and the look can be stacked with other rings or worn simply on its own.
Velma Earrings
These heart-shaped hoop earrings are too cute cute to pass up, especially while they're on sale for under $30!
Niata Huggie Hoops - 11mm
This huggie hoops are so simple in design, yet so beautiful. You can stack the dainty, stone-studded hoops with other earrings or wear them on their own for a minimalistic look.
Juno Semi-Precious Necklace
Gift this semi-precious necklace to mom for Mother's Day, and get yourself a matching one while it's on sale for just $30. The dainty rose quart pendant is just so pretty.
