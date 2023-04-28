Sharna Burgess Details Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's Co-Parenting Relationship

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green giving co-parenting with his ex-wife Megan Fox tens across the board.
The Dancing With The Stars pro recently got candid about her blended family with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum—who shares kids Journey, 6, Bodhi, 9, and Noah, 10, with the Jennifer's Body star—noting how they've worked out a strong dynamic with Megan.
"Honestly, the relationship is great," Sharna said on the Not So Hollywood podcast April 27. "We're actually all going to Universal today, all together, which is amazing for the kids."
And that has everything to do with their priorities.
"The reason is great is because the focus is the kids," she continued. "There's nothing else that needs to be considered other than making this a beautiful, healthy and whole environment for them."
The professional dancer—who shares 10-month-old son Zane with Brian—explained that the Anger Management actor and Megan want to set a good example for their kids on how a copasetic relationship can look.
"For them, representation matters," Sharna said. "So for them, 'Okay, mommy and daddy aren't together anymore, but they still get along really well.' We can still do things with each other. Communication, mutual respect, learning to show love for the people around you, that's all the stuff that they're watching, and that's so important."
As the 37-year-old put it, "We do a great job of co-parenting, and we have fun with it as much as we can. I think there's this weird, archaic idea that exes can't be friends, and co-parenting has to be hard."
Sharna pointed out that "people try to protect kids from divorce as much as they possibly can so that they're not affected, but the truth is, they're going to be affected."
As for what that affect is, she believes it is up to the parents to decide.
"You can only choose if there's going to be a positive effect or a negative effect," Sharna added. "And they have worked so hard to make it a positive effect on the kids, to make sure everything is smooth and loving and kind always for them."
In October, Brian—who is also dad to son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil—weighed in on co-parenting with Megan amid their chaotic schedules.
"We don't fight over time with the kids," he exclusively told E! News. "We try and alternate holidays between Christmas Day, Christmas Eve. But we're open to things changing. I'm very aware of—and so is she—that our schedules are insane."
He added, "So when we do get time, cherish it. It's an amazing thing and we support the other parent having time."