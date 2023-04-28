Sharna Burgess Details Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's Co-Parenting Relationship

Watch : DWTS' Sharna Burgess Gets Candid About Postpartum Panic Attacks

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green giving co-parenting with his ex-wife Megan Fox tens across the board.

The Dancing With The Stars pro recently got candid about her blended family with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum—who shares kids Journey, 6, Bodhi, 9, and Noah, 10, with the Jennifer's Body star—noting how they've worked out a strong dynamic with Megan.

"Honestly, the relationship is great," Sharna said on the Not So Hollywood podcast April 27. "We're actually all going to Universal today, all together, which is amazing for the kids."

And that has everything to do with their priorities.

"The reason is great is because the focus is the kids," she continued. "There's nothing else that needs to be considered other than making this a beautiful, healthy and whole environment for them."

The professional dancer—who shares 10-month-old son Zane with Brian—explained that the Anger Management actor and Megan want to set a good example for their kids on how a copasetic relationship can look.