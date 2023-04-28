Step Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Tropical Honeymoon

Watch : Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge in LAVISH Ceremony

Forget the sun, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are basking in life as newlyweds.

Days after their star-studded nuptials in the South of France, the couple headed off to a tropical honeymoon. Sofia shared glimpses of their sweet getaway on Instagram, captioning the April 28 snaps, "Husband trip."

Among vacation pics the 24-year-old included in her post were Sofia included an adorable selfie with Elliot as well as pics of herself posing on a beach in a white, one-shoulder top with rose accents, paired with matching pants. She also posted photos of the couple on a romantic bike ride and a video of the two taking a dip in the ocean that drew comparisons to a scene from the movie The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.

"Second frame is giving bella and edward on their honeymoon," one fan commented, while another responded, "Literally thinking that!!" A third user added, "Lol omg that exactly where my mind went to."