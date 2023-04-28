Step Inside Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Tropical Honeymoon

Forget the sun, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are basking in life as newlyweds.
Days after their star-studded nuptials in the South of France, the couple headed off to a tropical honeymoon. Sofia shared glimpses of their sweet getaway on Instagram, captioning the April 28 snaps, "Husband trip."
Among vacation pics the 24-year-old included in her post were Sofia included an adorable selfie with Elliot as well as pics of herself posing on a beach in a white, one-shoulder top with rose accents, paired with matching pants. She also posted photos of the couple on a romantic bike ride and a video of the two taking a dip in the ocean that drew comparisons to a scene from the movie The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1.
"Second frame is giving bella and edward on their honeymoon," one fan commented, while another responded, "Literally thinking that!!" A third user added, "Lol omg that exactly where my mind went to."
The honeymoon update comes six days after Sofia married Elliot on the grounds of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, on April 22.
Wearing a Chanel gown, the model said "I Do" to the music executive in front of family and friends, including her dad Lionel Richie, sister Nicole Richie and her husband Joel Madden. The rocker's brother Benji Madden and his wife Cameron Diaz as well as longtime family friend Paris Hilton were also among the attendees. In fact, the Madden brothers later performed at the couple's after-party with their band, Good Charlotte.
And as the father of the bride recently revealed, the wedding was nothing sort of perfection.
"Baby girl has jumped the broom," Lionel gushed to E! News. "Oh my god. That was a very humbling experience. In all of the fame of my life, she was so famous that day. It was her day. It was her life."
See photos from Sofia and Elliot's honeymoon below: