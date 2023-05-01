Gisele Bündchen Gives Her Angel Wings a New Twist During Return to Met Gala Red Carpet

Leave it to a former Angel to serve a look straight out of heaven.
As for the proof? Gisele Bündchen certainly turned heads with her radiant look on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. For the occasion held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the model stunned in a Chanel. SS07 Couture gown, featuring a feathery cape. (See every celeb in glorious fashion on the red carpet here.)
Gisele's appearance at the gala solo would serve as her first since she and ex Tom Brady announced their split after 13 years of marriage last October. Prior to their breakup, the former couple—who share kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10—served coordinating look after look as a duo for a grand total of 11 times. (The last walked the Met Gala red carpet together in 2019.)
In fact, the former football star—who is also dad to 15-year-old son Jack—and the businesswoman became such a staple that the two would serve as co-chairs (along with Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry) for the 2017 gala.
But it's worth noting that Gisele has been a fixture on the steps of the Met long before she and Tom made their gala debut as a couple in 2008, with the model making her first appearance at the event five years prior.
Ahead of her latest striking red carpet moment, the 42-year-old opened up about embracing the next chapter in her life, including how she envisions herself moving forward.
"I want to do things that I believe are an extension of me," she told Vanity Fair in March. "Being a model is not really an extension of me... It's being an actress in a silent movie." As the Devil Wears Prada actress noted, "I don't want to be a character in anybody else's movie."
