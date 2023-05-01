Gisele Bündchen Gives Her Angel Wings a New Twist During Return to Met Gala Red Carpet

Watch : 25 Jaw-Dropping Met Gala Looks of All Time

Leave it to a former Angel to serve a look straight out of heaven.

As for the proof? Gisele Bündchen certainly turned heads with her radiant look on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1. For the occasion held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the model stunned in a Chanel. SS07 Couture gown, featuring a feathery cape. (See every celeb in glorious fashion on the red carpet here.)

Gisele's appearance at the gala solo would serve as her first since she and ex Tom Brady announced their split after 13 years of marriage last October. Prior to their breakup, the former couple—who share kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10—served coordinating look after look as a duo for a grand total of 11 times. (The last walked the Met Gala red carpet together in 2019.)

In fact, the former football star—who is also dad to 15-year-old son Jack—and the businesswoman became such a staple that the two would serve as co-chairs (along with Pharrell Williams and Katy Perry) for the 2017 gala.