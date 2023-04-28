Why Kylie Jenner Thinks It's Time for Her Family to Address the Beauty Standards They're Setting

In the newly dropped Kardashians trailer, Kylie Jenner tells her family she doesn't want her daughter Stormi Webster to fall for the unrealistic expectations they've set.

By Alyssa Morin Apr 28, 2023 5:39 PMTags
BeautyKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerE! InsiderSkincare
Watch: Kylie Jenner Sets the Record Straight on Her Alleged "Insecurity"

Kylie Jenner knows that beauty is more than skin deep.

The Kardashians star recently brought up her family's contribution to the ideals and unrealistic expectations they've helped to create. 

"All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we're setting," Kylie said in the trailer for the upcoming third season of the Hulu series, which dropped April 27. "I don't want my daughter to do the things I did."

The 25-year-old's comments come a week after she addressed the cosmetics treatments she's gotten done to her face.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't!" she told Homme Girls in an interview published April 18. "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone."

photos
Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures

The Kylie Cosmetics founder noted that she doesn't regret enhancing her pout.

"I had my one lip insecurity thing," she admitted, "so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

tiktok.com/@kyliejenner

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Is Skipping the Met Gala 2023 for This Relatable Activity

2

Jerry Springer’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

VPR: Raquel Admits to Sleeping at Tom's in Bombshell Preview

Kylie first spoke about getting lip injections on a 2015 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

"I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine," she shared at the time. "And it's what I wanted to do. Everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie.

Of course, this isn't the first time the reality TV star, who is a mom to 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 14-month-old son Aire Webster, has had to set the record straight on her cosmetic procedures.

"People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false," she told PAPER magazine in 2019. "I'm terrified. I would never."

With Kylie being more vocal about the not-so-pretty side of beauty, it's only a matter of time before she shares more insight when season three of The Kardashians airs on May 25.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Is Skipping the Met Gala 2023 for This Relatable Activity

2

Jerry Springer’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

VPR: Raquel Admits to Sleeping at Tom's in Bombshell Preview

4

Kylie Jenner Addresses the Beauty Standards Her Family Is Setting

5

Spencer Webb’s Girlfriend Kelly Kay Recalls Him Dying in Her Arms