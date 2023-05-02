Rise and Shine Because Kylie Jenner Just Shut Down the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

Watch : Kardashian-Jenners' Head Turning Met Gala Looks Over The Years

Stop everything and enjoy Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala 2023.

The Kardashians star debuted yet another jaw-dropping fashion moment while walking up the Metropolitan Museum of Art's stairs in NYC on May 1. (See every star on the Met Gala red carpet here.)

For the event, titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and honoring the late fashion designer, the 25-year-old donned a fiery red gown that featured a thigh-high slit and blue satin lining. Moments before arriving on the iconic steps of the museum, Kylie, who attended alongside sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, was seen leaving her hotel with 5-year-old daughter Stormi, 5. (She also shares son Aire, 14 months, with Travis Scott).

Kylie's 2023 look further proves she loves to switch up her style when it comes to the Met. Last year, she rocked a floor-length white gown designed by Off-White, the brand of late designer and friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family Virgil Abloh.