Live From New York It’s Pete Davidson and Chase Sui’s Date Night

Watch : Pete Davidson Doesn't Get The Interest In His Love Life

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders had a sweet date night while celebrating their new series.

At the premiere for their new Peacock series Bupkis, the couple shied away from the PDA, by hitting the red carpet solo. Pete arrived at the April 27 event in a gray hoodie, floor-length blue jean jacket and chocolate brown Uggs while Chase wore a black off-the-shoulder top with matching high-waisted jeans and heels.

But despite their coy appearance on the red carpet, the Saturday Night Live alum and Generation actress cuddled up to one another at L'Avenue restaurant during the afterparty. Pete and Chase sat on a couch and smiled at the camera as the 26-year-old nuzzled her head into the The King of Staten Island star's shoulder as they held hands, per People.

Also in attendance were guest stars of the show, Machine Gun Kelly and Steve Buscemi along with Edie Falco, who plays Pete's mom in the series. However, Pete's real life mom, Amy Waters Davidson as well as his sister Casey Davidson, were also on-hand for the premiere.