Live From New York It’s Pete Davidson and Chase Sui’s Date Night

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders had a sweet date night while celebrating their new series.
At the premiere for their new Peacock series Bupkis, the couple shied away from the PDA, by hitting the red carpet solo. Pete arrived at the April 27 event in a gray hoodie, floor-length blue jean jacket and chocolate brown Uggs while Chase wore a black off-the-shoulder top with matching high-waisted jeans and heels.
But despite their coy appearance on the red carpet, the Saturday Night Live alum and Generation actress cuddled up to one another at L'Avenue restaurant during the afterparty. Pete and Chase sat on a couch and smiled at the camera as the 26-year-old nuzzled her head into the The King of Staten Island star's shoulder as they held hands, per People.
Also in attendance were guest stars of the show, Machine Gun Kelly and Steve Buscemi along with Edie Falco, who plays Pete's mom in the series. However, Pete's real life mom, Amy Waters Davidson as well as his sister Casey Davidson, were also on-hand for the premiere.
The Bupkis premiere comes three months after Pete and Chase confirmed their romance during a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, where they were spotted holding hands and sharing a kiss. Shortly after, the lovebirds heated up Hawaii, packing on the PDA during their island getaway.
Meanwhile, Pete—who was briefly linked to Emily Ratajkowski last fall after his breakup with Kim Kardashian—doesn't quite understand the public's interest in his dating life.
"I'm in my 20s and I've dated people," he said during an April 4 appearance on The Real Ones podcast. "And for some reason that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting."
Of spending so much of his adult life in the public eye, he added, "In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's crazy but to some people that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."
But as he told host Jon Bernthal, he's happy to keep his personal life just that.
"I'm trying to share when it feels appropriate to share. I don't feel like I owe anyone anything," Pete continued. "But there is that certain element now because of the internet, you sort of feel like you do have to defend yourself. These people that I've dated, I wasn't in anyone's DMs. No one was in mine."