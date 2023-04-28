Meltdown May Is Around the Corner — Here’s What To Buy To Avoid Yours

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Are you familiar with Meltdown May? If not, you're about to be. And also, congrats, because you live enough of your life in the real world (and not online) to have not bumped up against such a nuisance. The shortest way to describe it is that somehow, for years now, the entire month of May has signaled a time when people kind of unravel on the internet. And not just on the internet, either.

Maybe they say accidentally inappropriate things, double down on it, triple down, and then act like it's your problem for getting upset. Maybe they've been holding it together for so long, but sunlight being the best disinfectant and all, this is the time that all hell breaks loose.

In a way, it makes sense. May is when we start to leave our houses again with regularity; we start going on more dates, planning for more trips, and just generally existing in full. It's only natural to be a little discombobulated.

But here's the thing: I'm not going to let that happen to you. Or me. Or any of us. We're all going to be so calm, so cool, so collected, and beyond logged out. When we see headlines that bug us, we'll do something about it, not just ramble. We'll take deep breaths. There simply will be no Meltdown May.

Or, at least, if there is....we won't be the ones to kick it off.