Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $300 Backpack for Just $96

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you believe that backpacks are solely for school and the gym, think again. A backpack is a smart, fashionable way to carry your small essentials. Plus, wearing a backpack gives you better weight distribution than carrying a bag on your shoulder. If you're looking to upgrade your handbag collection with a super cute addition, there's a 24-hour deal that you need to shop.
Instead of spending $300 on the Kate Spade Chelsea Medium Backpack, you can get one for just $96. Or you can get more than one at that price point. It's available in three solid colors: black, lilac, and cornflower blue.
If you're in the mood to shop, act quickly. You can only get the Kate Spade Chelsea Medium Backpack at this price for 24 hours.
Kate Spade 68% Off Deal
Kate Spade Chelsea Medium Backpack
This backpack has exterior pockets for additional storage. The interior has front slip, front credit card slots, key leash, and zip pockets.The three solid color options are black, lilac, and cornflower blue.
If you need additional info before you shop, here are some rave reviews from happy shoppers.
Kate Spade Chelsea Medium Backpack Reviews
A shopper said, "Love everything about my purchase. I'm glad I was able to get this product when it went on sale, great purchase and would recommend to family and friends.
Another shared, "My second Chelsea Backpack. I loved this backpack so much that I had to purchase it in black as well - I now have two and I use them both religiously. They are the best! If you are on the fence about it - get off the fence and buy it!"
Someone reviewed, "Great for travel and good use of space. Fits everything I need to carry. Easy to wipe off."
A Kate Spade customer wrote, "The size is perfect for my needs. You can tell this bag is quality. The color I chose (lilac moonlight) is beautiful! I'm so excited!"
A shopper raved, "This is a medium size backpack with adjustable straps, plenty of room and pockets. Made very well at an unbelievable price!"
Still shopping? You'll love these 24 Amazon handbags that look much more expensive than they actually are.