Kendall Jenner Skipped the Pants for Must-See Met Gala 2023 Look

Kendall Jenner hit the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in a jaw-dropping ensemble on May 1. Keep up with her red carpet look at the star-studded event below.

Kendall Jenner's latest look deserves its own Vogue cover.

The supermodel stepped out pantless on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet on May 1 in a shimmering Marc Jacobs bodysuit. (See every star on the Met Gala red carpet.)

Kendall was joined at the star-studded event, held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, by sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

This marked Kendall's eighth time at the Met Gala, nearly a decade after she made her debut at the fashionable event. 

The Kardashians star first walked the red carpet at the 2014 Met Gala, wearing a cream Topshop gown. Since then, Kendall has hit the red carpet in designs from Calvin Klein, Versace, La Perla, Off-White and Givenchy. For the 2022 Met Gala, Kendall was nearly unrecognizable with bleached eyebrows as she posed on the steps in a two-piece Prada ensemble.

Hours before the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, Kendall stepped out in NYC with her rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny.

The stars were photographed outside of Italian restaurant Carbone after enjoying a meal together. 

This sighting of the pair came about two months after they first sparked romance speculation after spending time together in Los Angeles. While both Kendall and the "Efecto" artist have yet to publicly address their status, she was in the crowd supporting him at Coachella 2023 last month.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As Kendall enjoys another night out in NYC, keep up with all of the 2023 Met Gala looks below!

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

