Kendall Jenner Skipped the Pants for Must-See Met Gala 2023 Look

Kendall Jenner's latest look deserves its own Vogue cover.

The supermodel stepped out pantless on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet on May 1 in a shimmering Marc Jacobs bodysuit. (See every star on the Met Gala red carpet.)

Kendall was joined at the star-studded event, held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, by sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

This marked Kendall's eighth time at the Met Gala, nearly a decade after she made her debut at the fashionable event.

The Kardashians star first walked the red carpet at the 2014 Met Gala, wearing a cream Topshop gown. Since then, Kendall has hit the red carpet in designs from Calvin Klein, Versace, La Perla, Off-White and Givenchy. For the 2022 Met Gala, Kendall was nearly unrecognizable with bleached eyebrows as she posed on the steps in a two-piece Prada ensemble.