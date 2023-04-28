Blake Lively Brings Her Mom Elaine for Glamorous Night Out After Welcoming Baby No. 4

Hey, Upper East Siders! Did you spot this mother-daughter duo in NYC?
No, not Serena and Lily Van der Woodsen—Blake Lively and her mom Elaine Lively. The two attended the reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in New York on April 27.
For the event, Blake sported a brown vegan leather shirtdress by Brandon Maxwell along with matching heels, a gold snake necklace and coordinating bracelets. The actress also wore her hair down with curls for the evening. As for her mom, Elaine donned a blue blouse that was reminiscent of Tiffany & Co.'s iconic hue along with a black blazer, matching trousers and shoes. She finished off her look with a sparkly necklace and black belt.
It was certainly a star-studded night as other guests included Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jacob Elordi, Anitta, Katy Perry, Mark Wahlberg and Jimin of BTS. Some attendees also turned the event into a date night as celebrity couples included Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz and Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin.
But you don't need Gossip Girl to tell you that Blake has been seen on several New York City outings this month.
Just a few days ago, she attended Barnard College's Annual Gala and wore a silk organza trench by Sergio Hudson, a floral-print Carolina Herrera dress and bright Manolo Blahnik pumps, making it her first red-carpet appearance since welcoming baby no. 4 with Ryan Reynolds earlier this year. And last week, the A Simple Favor star—who is also mom to daughters James, 8; Inez, 6; and Betty, 3—enjoyed a city stroll with Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and HAIM sisters Alana Haim, Este Haim and Danielle Haim.
To see more of Blake's red-carpet and street style outfits from over the years, keep scrolling.