Blake Lively Brings Her Mom Elaine for Glamorous Night Out After Welcoming Baby No. 4

Watch : Blake Lively Makes Her Red Carpet Return After Baby No. 4

Hey, Upper East Siders! Did you spot this mother-daughter duo in NYC?

No, not Serena and Lily Van der Woodsen—Blake Lively and her mom Elaine Lively. The two attended the reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store in New York on April 27.

For the event, Blake sported a brown vegan leather shirtdress by Brandon Maxwell along with matching heels, a gold snake necklace and coordinating bracelets. The actress also wore her hair down with curls for the evening. As for her mom, Elaine donned a blue blouse that was reminiscent of Tiffany & Co.'s iconic hue along with a black blazer, matching trousers and shoes. She finished off her look with a sparkly necklace and black belt.

It was certainly a star-studded night as other guests included Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jacob Elordi, Anitta, Katy Perry, Mark Wahlberg and Jimin of BTS. Some attendees also turned the event into a date night as celebrity couples included Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz and Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin.