Haley Lu Richardson Checks In on Her White Lotus Character's Possible Fate

Watch : Haley Lu Richardson's Favorite UNSCRIPTED Jennifer Coolidge Moment

Haley Lu Richardson hopes that Portia was able to get it together after all.



As The White Lotus star will readily admit, her character—the misguided assistant to Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya during the show's second season—didn't always have the best judgment during their time away. And when it comes to Portia's fate after her boss' tragic death and her own near-kidnapping, the actress hopes that she's come to terms with the whole ordeal.

"I would hope that she's gone to the police and told them all the things that she went through," Haley exclusively told E! News. "I would hope that she's been as honest as possible, but she doesn't have the best inkling. She's not the most confident gal, so I'm not a hundred percent sure."

But as the 28-year-old noted, there's simply still a lot to unpack.

"I think she needs more time to really see her situation from all angles and take responsibility for her part that she had to play in that and her own agency and her own life," the Edge of Seventeen actress continued. "So, I think she might need a little bit more time. But she was pretty humbled, I don't know!"