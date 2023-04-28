Save $76 on the Ninja Creami 11-In-1 Frozen Treat Maker and Enjoy Ice Cream, Sorbet, and Gelato Any Time

Shoppers love this easy-to-use kitchen gadget. Here are just some of the rave reviews.

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Frozen Treat Maker Reviews

A shopper declared, "This makes the most delicious ice cream! I was hesitant because of the price, but, I haven't had to buy store ice cream since I purchased it. You use all natural ingredients and the taste is way better than store bought. I highly recommend this product."

Another insisted, "The best little appliance that is totally worth it. This is an amazing invention! It does exactly what is describes and way more! So many positives for those who are creative, like to know the ingredients in food. And inflation on basics is insanely high! You can play and make almost anything you can "dream of" into ice cream or a frozen treat for way less than prices right now! If not for yourself then for your family or friends and communities that need some uplifting moments especially children!"

Someone gushed, "Way too easy, we were shocked at how delicious the sorbet and ice cream are! Really nice recipe book that is not complicated. Only requires a few ingredients I threw together in minutes. The next day we had FIVE different treats! This product is well worth the money and cheaper than I have seen in any store. My family highly recommends the Ninja Creami....so easy a child can do it!"

"I can't even tell you how many ice cream makers I have purchased over the years. They all inevitably end up in the donation pile. That is until this wonderful machine! So easy, we have made pistachio, vanilla, chocolate, orange, peppermint ice cream so far, and they all amazing! Everyone gets the flavor they want, when they want it. No more dropping 6 to 8 dollars a pint on premium ice cream. I am going to save so much money on ice cream this summer. This machine will easily pay for itself a couple times over at least. Highly recommend to anyone on the fence," a shopper wrote.

A reviewer said, "This is so easy to use and makes great ice cream. You can control the ingredients. I've made pineapple sorbet, plain vanilla and a keto version for me with coconut cream. Can't wait for my grandkids to come and let them choose add ins for theirs."

