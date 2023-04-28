Get Budge-Proof, Natural-Looking Eyebrows With This 61% Off Deal From It Cosmetics

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Just because you weren't born with full eyebrows that doesn't mean you can't have them now. Of course, no one loves the look of drawn on, filled in brows, but makeup has come a long way. You can get natural-looking brows with ease when you have the right makeup at your disposal.
Use the IT Cosmetics Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil to create realistic, hair-like strokes. You can fill in sparse brows and even cover up some grey hairs with this incredibly blendable formula. One of the coolest things about this pencil is that the universal shades "adjust to your eyebrow color based on pressure," according to the brand. This is such an easy-to-use product and it even has a spoolie brush on the other end for easy blending.
If you want that "your brows, but better" look, this is the product you need to try. Right now, you can get three IT Cosmetics eyebrow pencils for just $29. If you purchased them separately, it would cost $75. Stocking up on this product is a smart move. You'll be set for a long time with this purchase. If you need more info before shopping, keep on reading to see reviews from shoppers who can't get over this long-lasting formula.
IT Cosmetics Brow Power Eyebrow Pencil Trio Pencil Trio
Use fine, feathery strokes to fill in your brows to your desire and lightly brush them through. It's that simple. QVC has three versatile shades to choose from.
These customer reviews prove that this eyebrow pencil is on another level.
IT Cosmetics Brow Power Eyebrow Pencil Trio Pencil Trio Reviews
A shopper said, "I will not EVER be without these brow pencils!! They create the most real brow & better than any other product I have tried to date!! Thanks, IT & Thanks, QVC!!"
Another raved, "I love that this goes on easily unlike some waxy type tips that pull your skin and barely color......and it stays ......good buy!"
Someone gushed, "I absolutely LOVE this pencil! I tried the micro eye brow pencil also but this one is so much better! Definitely will be buying again!"
A reviewer declared, "I love IT! cosmetic brow pencils and can never be without them. Since I am older, my brows get some grays and are sparse. So this product solves the issues and make my brows look perfect!"
"I took a chance and bought this brow pencil trio in Universal Taupe. I'm so glad I did! I was most curious as to the claims that it covers skin where hair is sparse, and sure enough, it does. I was also nervous that the taupe would be too grayish, but it's not, it's a warm soft brown. So, I'm very happy with my purchase. My search for the best brow pencil is finally over," a shopper wrote.
