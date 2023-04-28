The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Trailer Will Transport You Right Back to Panem

A new Hunger Games movie? We volunteer as tribute to watch.
The official trailer for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes was recently released April 27, giving fans a glimpse inside the prequel story based off Suzanne Collins' 2020 book of the same name.
Viola Davis, who plays Dr. Volumnia Gaul, kicks off the trailer by introducing the "creator of the Hunger Games themselves" Dean Casca Highbottom, portrayed in the film by Peter Dinklage.
Highbottom goes on to speak at the 10th annual Reaping Ceremony, meaning Songbirds & Snakes will take place 64 years before Panem—the fictional country the series is set in—would get to know the story of Katniss Everdeen, the protagonist of the Hunger Games franchise.
As Highbottom goes on to explain that two children "from each District" will "fight to the death in the Hunger Games," fans get their first look at Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, the female tribute from District 12.
Songbirds & Snakes, though, wouldn't be complete without Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, who will notoriously go on to become a villain in the original franchise as president of Panem. In the trailer, fans see Coriolanus navigating power and politics, as well as his budding relationship with Lucy. The trailer also gives a first glimpse into Hunter Schafer's role as Coriolanus' cousin Tigris, as she's seen with blonde hair and eyebrows in a peachy pink ensemble.
Additionally, the trailer shows tributes running through a broken down arena, sweet moments in a grassy meadow and Lucy belting out tunes on a stage. However, it ends with a cryptic message voiced by Donald Sutherland, who played Coriolanus in the original trilogy, stating, "It's the things we love most that destroy us."
The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will slither into theaters on November 17.
Keep scrolling to see more photos from the highly-anticipated prequel.