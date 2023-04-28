Meghan Markle's Next Hollywood Career Move Is Revealed

Watch : See Prince Harry & Meghan Markle at Lakers Playoff Game

Meghan Markle is enlisting help from Hollywood royalty.

The Duchess of Sussex has signed for representation with William Morris Endeavor, the talent agency confirmed to E! News on April 27. Archewell, the organization and content creation brand she founded with husband Prince Harry in 2020, will also be represented by WME moving forward.

Meghan's team now includes powerhouse agents Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater and Jill Smoller, whose combined client list boasts the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Serena Williams.

The partnership will focus on Meghan's business and creative ventures—but not on acting, according to Variety.

News of the deal comes three years after Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, stepped back as working members of the British royal family and relocated to California.

Since the transatlantic move, they've signed a production deal with Spotify—part of which includes Meghan's Archetypes podcast—and released a docu-series titled Harry & Meghan under their multi-year partnership with Netflix.