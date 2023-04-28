Get $110 Worth of Tarte Makeup for Just $49 and Get That Filtered Photo Look In Real Life

If you need some additional insights before you buy, here are some rave reviews from Tarte shoppers who can't get enough of this foundation stick.

Tarte Skin Treat Poreless Stick Foundation Reviews

A shopper declared, "This might be my favorite foundation ever! I LOVE the tarte poreless foundation stick! I've tried MANY foundations through the years and this might be my favorite! It's so light but yet good coverage!"

Another said, "I use it as my everyday cover since getting it and think it's one of the best and easiest to use. Coverage is great. It doesn't feel oily or greasy. I'm on my third stick."

Someone explained, "I am 58 and have combination skin.. this stuff glides on, no streaks, no mess and has buildable coverage that looks so natural . I'm have some dark spots that this fully covers and I have some under eye darkness that is eliminated with this makeup. These are so easy to use and travel with… the makeup brush that's included is a must for perfect, flawless application. This product does NOT settle into fine lines nor does it crease. It's very moisturizing and feels quite lovely on the skin."

A shopper raved, "This is the best foundation for mature skin! I've tried many but always come back to Tarte poreless! This is such a good value, 2 foundations and a brush for 49 dollars!! One is usually 39.50!! So happy with my purchase! Thank you for a great deal!!"

A Tarte customer gushed, "I love this foundation. I gave it to my sister and she loves it too. She told me that from now on she wanted only sticks. It stays long and does not cake."

If you are looking for more Tarte deals, click here to save 50% on these glossy lip balms before they sell out.