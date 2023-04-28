Get $110 Worth of Tarte Makeup for Just $49 and Get That Filtered Photo Look In Real Life

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Do you feel like you're in a rut with your current makeup routine? Switch things up with a foundation stick. If you're annoyed by redness, hyperpigmentation, dark circles, sun spots, acne, and uneven texture, you need to check out a foundation with buildable coverage. Foundation sticks have creamy, lightweight formulas that you can easily build up to achieve your desired coverage. They are mess-free and perfect for travel. Once you find a stick foundation that you like, you can get it in multiple shades to use for contouring and concealing too.
If you're intrigued by the idea of using a foundation stick, the Tarte Skin Treat Poreless Stick Foundation is a game-changing product. You can blur the appearance of pores, wrinkles, and fine lines with this super soft, formula. It delivers medium-buildable coverage with a natural-looking matte finish that lasts for 12 hours, according to the brand. You can get two Tarte foundation sticks and a blending brush for just $49. If you bought all those products separately, it would cost $110.
Getting ready is so much easier with the Tarte Skin Treat Poreless Stick Foundation. Don't miss out on this deal.
Tarte Skin Treat Poreless Stick Foundation Duo with Brush
Swipe this foundation stick across your cheeks, forehead, nose, and chin. Then, you can blend it out with the included foundation brush or a makeup sponge. QVC has 10 shades to choose from.
If you need some additional insights before you buy, here are some rave reviews from Tarte shoppers who can't get enough of this foundation stick.
Tarte Skin Treat Poreless Stick Foundation Reviews
A shopper declared, "This might be my favorite foundation ever! I LOVE the tarte poreless foundation stick! I've tried MANY foundations through the years and this might be my favorite! It's so light but yet good coverage!"
Another said, "I use it as my everyday cover since getting it and think it's one of the best and easiest to use. Coverage is great. It doesn't feel oily or greasy. I'm on my third stick."
Someone explained, "I am 58 and have combination skin.. this stuff glides on, no streaks, no mess and has buildable coverage that looks so natural . I'm have some dark spots that this fully covers and I have some under eye darkness that is eliminated with this makeup. These are so easy to use and travel with… the makeup brush that's included is a must for perfect, flawless application. This product does NOT settle into fine lines nor does it crease. It's very moisturizing and feels quite lovely on the skin."
A shopper raved, "This is the best foundation for mature skin! I've tried many but always come back to Tarte poreless! This is such a good value, 2 foundations and a brush for 49 dollars!! One is usually 39.50!! So happy with my purchase! Thank you for a great deal!!"
A Tarte customer gushed, "I love this foundation. I gave it to my sister and she loves it too. She told me that from now on she wanted only sticks. It stays long and does not cake."
