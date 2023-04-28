I Tried This $15 Crystal Hair Remover From Amazon— Here's What Happened

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Let's talk about hair removal. From shaving to hair removal creams to waxing, I've tried most hair removal methods out there. While I haven't found a flawless hair removal solution yet, I've come to know a few things.

For one, I absolutely despise razor burn. But, as someone with sensitive skin, I'm regrettably prone to it. From the oils to the creams and more, it can be so tricky treating the painful bumps once they form on my skin as a result of shaving. With waxing and creams, irritation tends to ensue no matter how thorough or careful I am in my routine. It seems like I just can't win with these things.

So, when I crossed paths with this crystal hair remover, I thought, "what's the worst that could happen?" I tried this crystal hair remover from Amazon on a whim. I was pretty skeptical because of its super affordable price, but the thousands of positive reviews made me more curious than anything. I would say I approached the little device with no expectations at all, but I was actually expecting the worst. It sounded too good to be true, anyways. I mean, a painless hair eraser?

I first tested out the lightweight device on a small, dry section of my arm. I was waiting for some sort of red, irritated patch to show up on my skin, but saw nothing. Once I deemed things safe, I slowly continued with the rest of my arms, and voilà. The hair was gone, my skin exfoliated and there were no visible signs of irritation. Still skeptical, I moved to my leg, patch tested and carried on with the hair erasing. The results were the closest thing to magic.

While I'm still experimenting with the hair removal crystal, I will say it's a quick, easy and actually painless way to get rid of hair in unwanted places. It does actually remove the hair, prevent razor burn and leaves my skin feeling super soft. I certainly recommend patch testing before beginning the hair removal process, especially in more sensitive areas. For once, the crystal hair eraser left me with smooth, irritation-free skin, and for that I'm forever grateful.

Below, shop the magical little gadget for yourself while it's on sale for just $15, and get to erasing.