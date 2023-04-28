I Tried This $15 Crystal Hair Remover From Amazon— Here's What Happened

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's talk about hair removal. From shaving to hair removal creams to waxing, I've tried most hair removal methods out there. While I haven't found a flawless hair removal solution yet, I've come to know a few things.
For one, I absolutely despise razor burn. But, as someone with sensitive skin, I'm regrettably prone to it. From the oils to the creams and more, it can be so tricky treating the painful bumps once they form on my skin as a result of shaving. With waxing and creams, irritation tends to ensue no matter how thorough or careful I am in my routine. It seems like I just can't win with these things.
So, when I crossed paths with this crystal hair remover, I thought, "what's the worst that could happen?" I tried this crystal hair remover from Amazon on a whim. I was pretty skeptical because of its super affordable price, but the thousands of positive reviews made me more curious than anything. I would say I approached the little device with no expectations at all, but I was actually expecting the worst. It sounded too good to be true, anyways. I mean, a painless hair eraser?
I first tested out the lightweight device on a small, dry section of my arm. I was waiting for some sort of red, irritated patch to show up on my skin, but saw nothing. Once I deemed things safe, I slowly continued with the rest of my arms, and voilà. The hair was gone, my skin exfoliated and there were no visible signs of irritation. Still skeptical, I moved to my leg, patch tested and carried on with the hair erasing. The results were the closest thing to magic.
While I'm still experimenting with the hair removal crystal, I will say it's a quick, easy and actually painless way to get rid of hair in unwanted places. It does actually remove the hair, prevent razor burn and leaves my skin feeling super soft. I certainly recommend patch testing before beginning the hair removal process, especially in more sensitive areas. For once, the crystal hair eraser left me with smooth, irritation-free skin, and for that I'm forever grateful.
Below, shop the magical little gadget for yourself while it's on sale for just $15, and get to erasing.
Fochst Crystal Hair Eraser
This on-sale hair eraser is totally worth the buy. With over 3,800 positive reviews and counting, it's a quick, simple and painless hair removal method that totally beats razors and wax strips.
Here's what reviewers are saying:
One reviewer gushes, "I read the reviews, which were mixed. Figured I'd try it - so glad I did! I haven't been able to shave for six weeks due to surgery, and I'm still not allowed to bend over. I wanted a solution - I didn't *need* to shave, but I wanted to. This was perfect. The minute it arrived, I got to work. Not only is the hair gone, my legs SO SMOOTH! Getting the hang of it, I pressed a little to hard over one area, so that's just a little tingly, but not red (I am pale!!). The second leg - no issues. Took 10 minutes tops, sitting on the couch. I can completely see myself throwing this in my kit bag for vacations or bring it out for touch ups. Love it!"
Another reviewer shares, "I saw an ad for another one of these by a different brand that had good reviews and after searching on Amazon for it I came across this one for a lower price and decided to buy it instead. The first time I used it, it did ok getting hair off but I think I got the best exfoliation I've ever had. I used it a few days later and it took a lot more hair off faster since it wasn't just taking dead skin off. I would highly recommend following the advice not to use it on sensitive areas though! Overall I think it was a great purchase!"
Another reviewer says, "I read so many reviews and went back and fourth on this because I didn't understand how it could work. So glad I bought it! I've had it for a couple months but have only used it to remove hair from my arms. It works very well, my arms are super smooth and it grows back soft and subtle. I do it dry, very gently, then put on lotion. The day I do it my arms feel slightly sunburned-ish, just a little sensitive but that goes away quickly. As someone who hates razor burn and bumps, this was a major win!"
