Influencer Alisha Marie Shares the Beauty Product That Changed Her Life

Alisha Marie isn't the only one who adores these lash strips. Amazon shoppers can't get enough of them.

Ardell Accent Lashes 315 Reviews

A shopper raved, "I absolutely love these lashes! They add the perfect accent to my own lashes. I have used full lashes for years; and love these the best. They feel so light when applied. Highly recommend!"

Another reviewed, "Great, Easy-To-Apply Everyday Lashes! I love these lashes! They're thin and blend seamless to the lash line and are easy to apply yet they're strong and hold up all day. Definitely great and quick lashes to use for everyday makeup or to just give a makeup look some putter corner lift, and you get four packs for the price!"

Someone explained, "If you have a hard time applying lashes get these! I have never been able to apply false lashes and have them stay on - the ends always pop up and drive me nuts! These are so easy to apply and they stay on. They are lightweight and feel like nothing is there. They aren't too thick or long - just right."

A shopper declared, "Perfect natural look! I love these lashes for my clients that don't typically wear lashes or makeup and are just looking for a natural or soft glam look. This is my second time repurchasing a 4 pack, and I feel the quality has been consistent. 10/10 recommend."

"I love these Ardell Accent lashes because they are totally discreet & look very real. They are like a 3/4 of a line of lashes which makes them easy to apply & allows them to hold on better than the long full lines of lashes that usually lift at one end quite quickly. The full ones have to bend & conform to the bend of your eye- these do not have to do that as much. These 3/4 are shorter so they stay on better and longer too," a reviewer wrote.