Is Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden Single? He Says...

Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden has admitted new evidence in the case of his love life.

Ever since capturing viewers' hearts as the unsuspecting juror serving on a fake jury in the Amazon Freevee mockumentary show, many have wondered if Ronald had a special someone outside of the courtroom. After all, the 30-year-old proved on the series that he always willing to lend a kind—and very patient—ear to his fellow jurors. (Did we also mention that he's 6-foot-6 and is a dog dad to a Corgi named Meatball?)

So, in a recent interview with KFC Radio, Ronald addressed all the buzz surrounding his relationship status.

"I'd love to answer as many questions as I can," he told host Kevin Clancy, "but what's the world without enigma?"

He was pressed on whether or not he's single—with Kevin joking that "it's not a fun time for Ronald's girlfriend" if he were to have one, given all the attention he's been recently getting. But Ronald—a Home Depot project manager—remained tight-lipped, simply teasing, "I'm having a good time. We will say that I'm enjoying myself."