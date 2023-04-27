Is Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden Single? He Says...

Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden has admitted new evidence in the case of his love life.
Ever since capturing viewers' hearts as the unsuspecting juror serving on a fake jury in the Amazon Freevee mockumentary show, many have wondered if Ronald had a special someone outside of the courtroom. After all, the 30-year-old proved on the series that he always willing to lend a kind—and very patient—ear to his fellow jurors. (Did we also mention that he's 6-foot-6 and is a dog dad to a Corgi named Meatball?)
So, in a recent interview with KFC Radio, Ronald addressed all the buzz surrounding his relationship status.
"I'd love to answer as many questions as I can," he told host Kevin Clancy, "but what's the world without enigma?"
He was pressed on whether or not he's single—with Kevin joking that "it's not a fun time for Ronald's girlfriend" if he were to have one, given all the attention he's been recently getting. But Ronald—a Home Depot project manager—remained tight-lipped, simply teasing, "I'm having a good time. We will say that I'm enjoying myself."
While the jury's still out on whether or not Ronald is taken, one thing is clear: He's still buddies with his co-star James Marsden, who played a heightened version of himself.
In an April 25 interview with E! News, Ronald shared that he was actually relieved to learn the actor was nothing like egocentric alter ego. "At the time, it was hit and miss, to be honest," he admitted about the big reveal. "After I found out that wasn't who he really was, it was phenomenal, though."
Calling the project "unlike anything I've ever experienced," Ronald said has no regrets serving out his civic duty—even if it was all for a fake trial. "I signed up for this expecting to go into this getting an experience I've never had," he explained. "They far exceeded those expectations."
In fact, Ronald has made many meaningful friendships from the experience. On April 22, he posted a video montage of some of his favorite memories with the cast after the jig was up, including hangouts at the bar and what appeared to be a backyard bash.
Ronald captioned the clip, "Truly blessed."