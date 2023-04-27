The Lip Gloss Cheek Makeup Trend Is the Easiest Way Elevate Your Blush Game

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are a ton of creative beauty hacks out there on TikTok. A few months back, beauty babes started applying lip glosses, lipsticks and more to their cheeks in lieu of traditional powder blushes. The results? Glowing, shimmering cheeks in just seconds, like a gorgeous sheer cheek tint.
So, what's the tea on using lip products as an alternative to blush? Lip gloss cheeks, as many put it, is a quick makeup trend that results in a dewy complexion. Those who have tried the trend shared on social media that they blend the product with their fingers, while others opt for a brush or makeup sponge. Some set the lip gloss with a powder blush so it doesn't budge or feel sticky. Others have used lipsticks to create a rich-looking, creamy DIY blush (does anyone else recall watching their grandma do this with their red lipstick?)
As it would seem, you can use all sorts of lip products as a DIY blush depending on the look you're shooting for. All in all, the versatile makeup trend results in a glowing complexion that is particularly perfect to bring back for the summer.
Whether you're looking to add more shine to your glam or need to add some color to your complexion in a hurry, scroll below to shop all the different ways you can achieve lip gloss (+ lipstick + lip tint + lip balm...) cheeks.
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Add a blinding shine to your complexion by dabbing a few drops of the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer to your cheeks. You can blend it with a brush or your fingers, and even set it with a powder blush for longer lasting pigment.
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss, Non-Sticky Lip Gloss
Apply this non-sticky butter lip gloss to your cheeks for a sheer, shiny tint to your complexion. Reviewers say they love the NYX gloss on their lips and cheeks because of the "deep" pigment.
Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint
For a super rich and pigmented blush, check out this Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint. Whether you're going full glam or don't feel like wearing any makeup, this lip tint is a super versatile product that will make it look like you spent hours on your makeup.
One reviewer shares, "I use it for both lips and cheeks. Perfect for beginners and blends so easily! I'm getting more colors right now!"
Maybelline Lifter Gloss
This Maybelline Lifter Gloss comes in a ton of different shades that can be used as a sheer blush. One reviewer says they add a "few dots on" their "lips or cheeks" for a shimmery glow.
Vaseline Rosy Lip Therapy
If you've thought to add a rosy tint to your lips using Vaseline, have you thought to do the same to your cheeks? Dab this Rosy Lip Therapy to your lips and cheeks for a matching soft pink glow.
Ultralip
This shiny, moisturizing Ultralip from Glossier can be dabbed onto your cheeks to create a soft, dimensional flush. One reviewer shares, "it stays on all day and I also use it as a cheek color."
Nudies Bloom
If you want to get the lip gloss cheek look using an multi-use cream stick, you can layer this Nudies Bloom cream blush stick under the Nudies Glow Highlighter Stick. Apply the blush stick to your cheeks and the shimmering highlighter to your cheekbones and blend away with the built-in brushes for a subtle glow. You can also use the blush stick on your lips and eyes for an all-over sun-kissed complexion. The combo not only looks stunning, but the packaging is travel-friendly, so you can pack them for your upcoming summer adventures.
While you're shopping, check out this amazing two-for-one deal on the cult-favorite It Cosmetics CC Cream.