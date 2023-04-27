The Lip Gloss Cheek Makeup Trend Is the Easiest Way Elevate Your Blush Game

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are a ton of creative beauty hacks out there on TikTok. A few months back, beauty babes started applying lip glosses, lipsticks and more to their cheeks in lieu of traditional powder blushes. The results? Glowing, shimmering cheeks in just seconds, like a gorgeous sheer cheek tint.

So, what's the tea on using lip products as an alternative to blush? Lip gloss cheeks, as many put it, is a quick makeup trend that results in a dewy complexion. Those who have tried the trend shared on social media that they blend the product with their fingers, while others opt for a brush or makeup sponge. Some set the lip gloss with a powder blush so it doesn't budge or feel sticky. Others have used lipsticks to create a rich-looking, creamy DIY blush (does anyone else recall watching their grandma do this with their red lipstick?)

As it would seem, you can use all sorts of lip products as a DIY blush depending on the look you're shooting for. All in all, the versatile makeup trend results in a glowing complexion that is particularly perfect to bring back for the summer.

Whether you're looking to add more shine to your glam or need to add some color to your complexion in a hurry, scroll below to shop all the different ways you can achieve lip gloss (+ lipstick + lip tint + lip balm...) cheeks.