Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reveal Sex of Baby With Help From Son Shai

Boogie on over to see Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's big reveal.
The Dancing With the Stars couple, who are expecting their second child, shared on social media that a baby boy is on the way.
The April 27 Instagram clip showed Peta placing her hand over her bump before breaking into a dance routine with Maks. Their son Shai, 6, then entered the frame to help with the reveal, opening up a folded piece of paper with the word "boy" written in blue.
"It's a……" Peta captioned the footage along with blue heart emojis. "The Chmerkovskiy's as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL! We're so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy."
She then proceeded to give an update on their bundle of joy. "He is already measuring quite large," the two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner added, "and loves to kick mummy in the ribs at all hours of the night!"
All in all, Peta and Maks are just thankful their baby boy is doing well.
"Honestly though, when we heard he was fully healthy we both shrieked with joy," she continued. "There is nothing quite like getting that phone call, with the nurses *pause* (ugh it's awful) before telling you they're all good results!!"
And the duo can't wait to meet their new family member. "We will have a house FULL of boys, including our little Hachi!" Peta concluded, giving a sweet shout-out to their new puppy. "I guess this means we have to try for baby number 3 to get that girl."
Of course, Peta and Maks' fellow Dancing With the Stars pros are thrilled for the pair.
"Rome's bff is coming so soon!!!!" Jenna Johnson, who welcomed baby Rome with husband and Maks' brother Val Chmerkovskiy in January, wrote in the comments. Added Lindsay Arnold, who is expecting her second daughter with husband Sam Cusick, "My baby girl can't wait for her little boyfriend + dance partner!"
Peta, who is 32 weeks pregnant and has previously shared her IVF journey, announced the baby news in January.
"It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2," she wrote in a Jan. 13 Instagram post. "After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF."
The dancer then thanked everyone who has followed her fertility journey from the start and for all their encouraging messages. "This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for," she added. "….coming June 2023."
Since then, Peta and Maks have continued to keep fans updated on their journey, posting bump updates, pictures from their babymoon and more.
"Baby Number 2," she wrote on Instagram April 15 alongside picture from her maternity photoshoot."….oh how I can't wait to meet you. What a blessing you are….my lil miracle…I pinch myself everyday. How did I get so lucky?"