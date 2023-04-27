Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Reveal Sex of Baby With Help From Son Shai

Watch : Inside Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Tropical Babymoon

Boogie on over to see Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy's big reveal.

The Dancing With the Stars couple, who are expecting their second child, shared on social media that a baby boy is on the way.

The April 27 Instagram clip showed Peta placing her hand over her bump before breaking into a dance routine with Maks. Their son Shai, 6, then entered the frame to help with the reveal, opening up a folded piece of paper with the word "boy" written in blue.

"It's a……" Peta captioned the footage along with blue heart emojis. "The Chmerkovskiy's as a whole are creating their own soccer team LOL! We're so elated that Shai will get a baby brother and cannot wait to meet this little guy."

She then proceeded to give an update on their bundle of joy. "He is already measuring quite large," the two-time Mirrorball Trophy winner added, "and loves to kick mummy in the ribs at all hours of the night!"